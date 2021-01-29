Listeria scare: 13 salads recalled, more than 400 supermarkets, retailers affected

MPI has recalled a range of supermarket deli and pre-packaged salads. Photo / 123rf

More than a dozen deli and pre-packaged salad batches sold at more than 400 supermarkets and retailers across New Zealand have been recalled due to fears of listeria contamination.

The recall involves specific, dated salads from the Pams, Bush Road, Bells, and Country Foods brands as well as unbranded salads. South Island Fresh Foods has recalled the specific batches.

New World, Pak'n Save, Four Square, Fresh Choice, Supervalue Night & Day and a number of independent retailers have all received the salads, according to a list released today by the Ministry of Primary Industries' New Zealand Food and Safety.

"New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is advising the public to return or dispose of specific batches of various ready-to-eat salads as they may contain listeria bacteria," MPI said in a statement.

Routine testing had found the presence of listeria in the recalled products, sold in-store at delis and pre-packaged.

The full list of products

Sold pre-packed:

• Bush Road brand Creamy Chicken Salad with Basil (400g), use by date of January 27-February 06

• Bush Road brand Egg Supreme (200g), use by date of January 31 – February 07

• Bush Road brand Potato Salad (250g), use by date of January 31 – February

07

• Bush Road brand Potato Salad (400g), use by date of January 31 – February 10

• Pams brand Potato Salad (300g), use by date of January 31 – February 10

• Pams brand Smoked Chicken Pasta Salad (230g), use by date of January 27– February 05

• Unbranded Potato Salad (400g) and (600g), use by date of January 31 - February 07

• Unbranded Potato Salad (200g), use by date of February 08– February 09

Sold January 18–29 in-stores from deli counter:

• Bells brand Potato Salad

• Bush Road Creamy Chicken Salad with Basil

• Bush Road brand Egg Supreme

• Country Foods brand Egg and Celery

• Country Foods brand Broccolini and Bacon

Certain Pams Potato Salads (300g) have been recalled. Photo / MPI

The products have been sold at Pak'n Save, New World, Four Square, Fresh Choice, SuperValue and Night & Day outlets across New Zealand (full list below). Countdown stores have not received the affected products.

NZFS food compliance manager Nigel Hughes said customers who had bought the products should not consume them.

"Listeria bacteria can make people sick (listeriosis).

"Listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems and elderly people.

"For those in the high-risk groups, listeriosis typically has an incubation period of 2 to 3 weeks (or longer) before symptoms appear."

Healthy adults are likely to experience only mild infection, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms, he said.

An unbranded potato salad sold at select supermarkets has been recalled. Photo / MPI

"If you have consumed any of these products and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice," Hughes said.

There are no known reports of illness. The product has not been exported.

The following supermarkets have received the affected products:

NORTH ISLAND:

New World North Island:

New World Albany

New World Fresh Collective Alberton

New World Aokautere

New World Birkenhead

New World Botany Town

New World Melody's

New World Brookfield

New World Browns Bay

New World Cambridge

New World Carterton

New World Churton Park

New World Dannevirke

New World Devonport

New World Eastridge

New World Feilding

New World Flaxmere

New World Foxton

New World Gate Pa

New World Glenview

New World Green Bay

New World Greenmeadows

New World Hastings

New World Havelock North

New World Hillcrest

New World Hobsonville

New World Howick

New World Hutt City

New World Inglewood

New World Island Bay

New World Kaikohe

New World Kapiti

New World Karori

New World Kawerau

New World Kerikeri

New World Khandallah

New World Kumeu

New World Levin

New World Long Bay

New World Marton

New World Masterton

New World Matamata

New World Merrilands

New World Metro Shore City

New World Milford

New World Miramar

New World Morrinsville

New World Mt Maunganui

New World Mt Roskill

New World New Lynn

New World New Plymouth

New World Newlands

New World Newtown

New World Ngaruawahia

New World Ohakune

New World Onekawa

New World Onerahi

New World Opotiki

New World Orewa

New World Otaki

New World Pahiatua

New World Papakura

New World Papatoetoe

New World Paremata

New World Pioneer

New World Porirua

New World Pukekohe

New World Metro Queen Street

New World Railway Metro

New World Regent

New World Remuera

New World Rototuna

New World Silverstream

New World Southmall

New World Stokes Valley

New World Stonefields

New World Taihape

New World Taumarunui

New World Tawa

New World Te Kuiti

New World Te Puke

New World Te Rapa

New World Thorndon

New World Tokoroa

New World Turangi

New World Victoria Park

New World Waihi

New World Waikanae

New World Waipukurau

New World Wairoa

New World Waitara

New World Waiuku

New World Whanganui

New World Warkworth

New World Wellington City

New World Westend

New World Whakatane

New World Whangamata

New World Whangaparaoa

New World Whitby

New World Whitianga

New World Willis Street Metro

Pak'n Save North Island:

Pak'n Save Albany

Pak'n Save Botany

Pak'n Save Cameron Road

Pak'n Save Clarence Street

Pak'n Save Clendon

Pak'n Save Gisborne City

Pak'n Save Glen Innes

Pak'n Save Hastings

Pak'n Save Hawera

Pak'n Save Kaitaia

Pak'n Save Kapiti

Pak'n Save Kilbirnie

Pak'n Save Levin

Pak'n Save Lincoln North

Pak'n Save Lower Hutt

Pak'n Save Mangere

Pak'n Save Manukau

Pak'n Save Masterton

Pak'n Save Mill St

Pak'n Save Mt Albert

Pak'n Save Napier City

Pak'n Save New Plymouth

Pak'n Save Ormiston

Pak'n Save Palmerston North

Pak'n Save Papakura

Pak'n Save Papamoa

Pak'n Save Petone

Pak'n Save Porirua

Pak'n Save Pukekohe

Pak'n Save Rotorua

Pak'n Save Royal Oak

Pak'n Save Silverdale

Pak'n Save Sylvia Park

Pak'n Save Tamatea

Pak'n Save Taupo

Pak'n Save Tauriko

Pak'n Save Te Awamutu

Pak'n Save Thames

Pak'n Save Upper Hutt

Pak'n Save Wairau

Pak'n Save Wanganui

Pak'n Save Westgate

Pak'n Save Whakatane

Pak'n Save Whangarei

Four Square North Island:

Four Square Kaiwaka

Four Square Aramoho

Four Square Awapuni

Four Square Bay

Four Square BJs Waitara

Four Square Bombay

Four Square Bulls

Four Square Castlecliff

Four Square Cherrywood

Four Square Coopers Beach

Four Square Coromandel

Four Square Dannevirke

Four Square Dargaville

Four Square Eastbourne

Four Square Eastbrook

Four Square Edmund Road

Four Square Foodworld

Four Square Fosters

Four Square Foxton Beach

Four Square Gulf Harbour

Four Square Heaphy Terrace

Four Square Hikurangi

Four Square Ruotoria

Four Square Hillcrest

Four Square Houhora

Four Square Hunterville Taylors

Four Square Ideal

Four Square Kamo

Four Square Kawakawa

Four Square Mangapapa

Four Square Mangawhai

Four Square Martinborough

Four Square Murupara

Four Square Ngatea

Four Square Ngongotaha

Four Square Oakura

Four Square Ohauiti

Four Square Ohope Beach

Four Square Okato

Four Square Oneroa

Four Square Opunake

Four Square Paeroa

Four Square Papamoa Beach

Four Square Parakai

Four Square Parua

Four Square Patumahoe

Four Square Pirongia

Four Square Raglan

Four Square Ruatoria

Four Square Shannon

Four Square St Johns

Four Square Stratford

Four Square Super Seven

Four Square Tairua

Four Square Tamahere

Four Square Taradale

Four Square Te Puke

Four Square Te Puna

Four Square The Lakes

Four Square Tokomaru Bay

Four Square Torbay

Four Square Waiau Pa

Four Square Waihi Beach

Four Square Waipawa

Four Square Waipu

Four Square Western Heights

Fresh Choice North Island

Fresh Choice Glen Eden

Fresh Choice Greytown

Fresh Choice Half Moon Bay

Fresh Choice Leamington

Fresh Choice Mangere Bridge

Fresh Choice Omokoroa

Fresh Choice Otahuhu

Fresh Choice Papamoa

Fresh Choice Ranui

Fresh Choice Ruakaka

Fresh Choice Te Awamutu

Fresh Choice Te Ngae

Fresh Choice Waimauku

SuperValue North Island

SuperValue Avondale

SuperValue Bell Block

SuperValue Edgecumbe

SuperValue Featherston

SuperValue Kumeu

SuperValue Paetiki

SuperValue Pauanui

SuperValue Raglan

SuperValue Titirangi

SuperValue Waiuku

Other North Island retailers:

Redberry Supermarket

Night 'n Day Victoria

Alicetown Espresso

Silverstream Espresso

Gilmours North Shore

SOUTH ISLAND

New World South Island:

New World Alexandra

New World Ashburton

New World Balclutha

New World Bishopdale

New World Blenheim

New World Centre City

New World Cromwell

New World Durham St

New World Elles Road

New World Fendalton

New World Ferry Road

New World Gardens

New World Gore

New World Greymouth

New World Halswell

New World Hokitika

New World Kaiapoi

New World Kaikoura

New World Lincoln

New World Mosgiel

New World Motueka

New World Nelson City

New World Northwood

New World Oamaru

New World Prestons

New World Rangiora

New World Rolleston

New World St Martins

New World Stanmore

New World Stoke

New World Temuka

New World Three Parks

New World Timaru

New World Waimate

New World Waitaki

New World Wakatipu

New World Wanaka

New World Westport

New World Wigram

New World Windsor

New World Winton

Pak'n Save South Island:

Pak'n Save Blenheim

Pak'n Save Dunedin

Pak'n Save Hornby

Pak'n Save Invercargill

Pak'n Save Moorhouse

Pak'n Save Northlands

Pak'n Save Queenstown

Pak'n Save Rangiora

Pak'n Save Riccarton

Pak'n Save Richmond

Pak'n Save Timaru

Pak'n Save Wainoni

Four Squares South Island

Four Square Akaroa

Four Square Alexandra

Four Square Alpine

Four Square Amberley

Four Square Arrowtown

Four Square Ascot

Four Square Atawhai

Four Square Bluff

Four Square Brightwater

Four Square Brockville

Four Square Cheviot

Four Square Clutterbucks/Mataura

Four Square Clyde

Four Square Culverden

Four Square Darfield

Four Square Fairlie

Four Square Franz Josef

Four Square Frasers

Four Square Hampden

Four Square Hanmer Springs

Four Square Havelock

Four Square Hawarden

Four Square Karamea

Four Square Kurow

Four Square Lawrence

Four Square Lumsden

Four Square MacKenzie

Four Square Maniototo

Four Square Mapua

Four Square Mataura

Four Square Methven

Four Square Mitchells

Four Square Murchison

Four Square Netherby

Four Square Newfield

Four Square Nightcaps

Four Square Omarama

Four Square Otatara

Four Square Otautau

Four Square Owaka

Four Square Palmerston

Four Square Picton

Four Square Pleasant Point

Four Square Port Chalmers

Four Square Rakaia

Four Square Redcliffs

Four Square Reefton

Four Square Rosebank

Four Square Spring Creek

Four Square St Clair

Four Square Stafford St

Four Square Stewart Island

Four Square Tapanui

Four Square Tapawera

Four Square Te Anau

Four Square Tekapo

Four Square Tokomairiro

Four Square Tuatapere

Four Square Twizel

Four Square Wakefield

Four Square Wanaka

Four Square West Melton

Four Square Weston

Four Square Wyndham

Fresh Choice South Island:

Fresh Choice Barrington

Fresh Choice City Market

Fresh Choice Cromwell

Fresh Choice Edgeware

Fresh Choice Geraldine

Fresh Choice Green Island

Fresh Choice Leeston

Fresh Choice Merivale

Fresh Choice Nelson City

Fresh Choice Oxford

Fresh Choice Parklands

Fresh Choice Pebbleton

Fresh Choice Picton

Fresh Choice Queenstown

Fresh Choice Richmond

Fresh Choice Roslyn

Fresh Choice Takaka

Fresh Choice Te Anau

Fresh Choice Westport

SuperValue South Island:

SuperValue Fendalton

SuperValue Lyttelton

SuperValue Mandeville

SuperValue Methven

SuperValue Milton

SuperValue Otautau

SuperValue Plaza

SuperValue Reefton

SuperValue Renwick

SuperValue Riverton

SuperValue Roxburgh

SuperValue Sumner

SuperValue Tinwald

Night & Day Foodstores Group:

Night 'n Day Arrowtown

Night 'n Day Balclutha

Night 'n Day Blenheim

Night 'n Day Caversham

Night 'n Day Church St

Night 'n Day Dee St

Night 'n Day Elles Rd

Night 'n Day Green Island

Night 'n Day Hagley

Night 'n Day Kaikoura

Night 'n Day Milton

Night 'n Day Park

Night 'n Day Regent

Night 'n Day Richmond

Night 'n Day Shotover

Night 'n Day Stoke

Night 'n Day Tay

Night 'n Day Temuka

Night 'n Day Washdyke

Night 'n Day Winton

Night 'n Day Woolston

On The Spot Stores:

On the Spot Alray Dairy

On the Spot Caltex Dyers Road

On the Spot Caltex Wanaka

On the Spot Collingwood Foodcentre

On the Spot Fox Glacier

On the Spot Ikamatua Store

On the Spot Kaiteriteri

On the Spot Longhurst

On the Spot Otematata

On the Spot Riversdale

On the Spot Hawea Store & Kitchen

Other retailers

Allenton Fresh

Amalgamated Food Distributors

Associated Distributors

Beano's Bakery

Bidfood Fresh Christchurch

Bidfood Nelson

Bidfood Timaru

Br/eads of Europe

Harvest Market Ferry Road

Jimmy's Pies

Joknal Products

Mad Butcher Riccarton

Marlborough Food Distributors Ltd

Mediterrean Foods Marlborough

Metro Mart Colombo

Metro Mart Oxford Terrace

Mobil Bealey Ave

Mobil Wigram

Mobil St Martins

Mobil Rakaia

Nelson Food Distributors

New Brighton Fresh

Mediterranean Foods, Rangiora

NPD Moorhouse

NPD Rolleston

NPD Redwood

Omakau Supermarket

Picton Provedoring

Piko Whole Foods

Raeward Fresh Harewood

Raeward Fresh Richmond

Raeward Fresh Tower Junction

Raeward Fresh Queenstown

Ranfurly Supermarket

Rangiora Produce Market Ltd

Service Foods

Southern Alp Sprouts Ltd

Southland Food Services Ltd

Terrace Distributors Ltd

Totally Gluten Free Bakery

Veggie Boys Ltd

Zesto Convenience Store

Zesto Colombo St



