Listeria scare: 13 salads recalled, more than 400 supermarkets, retailers affected

More than a dozen deli and pre-packaged salad batches sold at more than 400 supermarkets and retailers across New Zealand have been recalled due to fears of listeria contamination.
The recall involves specific, dated salads from the Pams, Bush Road, Bells, and Country Foods brands as well as unbranded salads. South Island Fresh Foods has recalled the specific batches.
New World, Pak'n Save, Four Square, Fresh Choice, Supervalue Night & Day and a number of independent retailers have all received the salads, according to a list released today by the Ministry of Primary Industries' New Zealand Food and Safety.
"New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is advising the public to return or dispose of specific batches of various ready-to-eat salads as they may contain listeria bacteria," MPI said in a statement.
Routine testing had found the presence of listeria in the recalled products, sold in-store at delis and pre-packaged.
The full list of products
Sold pre-packed:
• Bush Road brand Creamy Chicken Salad with Basil (400g), use by date of January 27-February 06
• Bush Road brand Egg Supreme (200g), use by date of January 31 – February 07
• Bush Road brand Potato Salad (250g), use by date of January 31 – February
07
• Bush Road brand Potato Salad (400g), use by date of January 31 – February 10
• Pams brand Potato Salad (300g), use by date of January 31 – February 10
• Pams brand Smoked Chicken Pasta Salad (230g), use by date of January 27– February 05
• Unbranded Potato Salad (400g) and (600g), use by date of January 31 - February 07
• Unbranded Potato Salad (200g), use by date of February 08– February 09
Sold January 18–29 in-stores from deli counter:
• Bells brand Potato Salad
• Bush Road Creamy Chicken Salad with Basil
• Bush Road brand Egg Supreme
• Country Foods brand Egg and Celery
• Country Foods brand Broccolini and Bacon
The products have been sold at Pak'n Save, New World, Four Square, Fresh Choice, SuperValue and Night & Day outlets across New Zealand (full list below). Countdown stores have not received the affected products.
NZFS food compliance manager Nigel Hughes said customers who had bought the products should not consume them.
"Listeria bacteria can make people sick (listeriosis).
"Listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems and elderly people.
"For those in the high-risk groups, listeriosis typically has an incubation period of 2 to 3 weeks (or longer) before symptoms appear."
Healthy adults are likely to experience only mild infection, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms, he said.
"If you have consumed any of these products and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice," Hughes said.
There are no known reports of illness. The product has not been exported.
The following supermarkets have received the affected products:
NORTH ISLAND:
New World North Island:
New World Albany
New World Fresh Collective Alberton
New World Aokautere
New World Birkenhead
New World Botany Town
New World Melody's
New World Brookfield
New World Browns Bay
New World Cambridge
New World Carterton
New World Churton Park
New World Dannevirke
New World Devonport
New World Eastridge
New World Feilding
New World Flaxmere
New World Foxton
New World Gate Pa
New World Glenview
New World Green Bay
New World Greenmeadows
New World Hastings
New World Havelock North
New World Hillcrest
New World Hobsonville
New World Howick
New World Hutt City
New World Inglewood
New World Island Bay
New World Kaikohe
New World Kapiti
New World Karori
New World Kawerau
New World Kerikeri
New World Khandallah
New World Kumeu
New World Levin
New World Long Bay
New World Marton
New World Masterton
New World Matamata
New World Merrilands
New World Metro Shore City
New World Milford
New World Miramar
New World Morrinsville
New World Mt Maunganui
New World Mt Roskill
New World New Lynn
New World New Plymouth
New World Newlands
New World Newtown
New World Ngaruawahia
New World Ohakune
New World Onekawa
New World Onerahi
New World Opotiki
New World Orewa
New World Otaki
New World Pahiatua
New World Papakura
New World Papatoetoe
New World Paremata
New World Pioneer
New World Porirua
New World Pukekohe
New World Metro Queen Street
New World Railway Metro
New World Regent
New World Remuera
New World Rototuna
New World Silverstream
New World Southmall
New World Stokes Valley
New World Stonefields
New World Taihape
New World Taumarunui
New World Tawa
New World Te Kuiti
New World Te Puke
New World Te Rapa
New World Thorndon
New World Tokoroa
New World Turangi
New World Victoria Park
New World Waihi
New World Waikanae
New World Waipukurau
New World Wairoa
New World Waitara
New World Waiuku
New World Whanganui
New World Warkworth
New World Wellington City
New World Westend
New World Whakatane
New World Whangamata
New World Whangaparaoa
New World Whitby
New World Whitianga
New World Willis Street Metro
Pak'n Save North Island:
Pak'n Save Albany
Pak'n Save Botany
Pak'n Save Cameron Road
Pak'n Save Clarence Street
Pak'n Save Clendon
Pak'n Save Gisborne City
Pak'n Save Glen Innes
Pak'n Save Hastings
Pak'n Save Hawera
Pak'n Save Kaitaia
Pak'n Save Kapiti
Pak'n Save Kilbirnie
Pak'n Save Levin
Pak'n Save Lincoln North
Pak'n Save Lower Hutt
Pak'n Save Mangere
Pak'n Save Manukau
Pak'n Save Masterton
Pak'n Save Mill St
Pak'n Save Mt Albert
Pak'n Save Napier City
Pak'n Save New Plymouth
Pak'n Save Ormiston
Pak'n Save Palmerston North
Pak'n Save Papakura
Pak'n Save Papamoa
Pak'n Save Petone
Pak'n Save Porirua
Pak'n Save Pukekohe
Pak'n Save Rotorua
Pak'n Save Royal Oak
Pak'n Save Silverdale
Pak'n Save Sylvia Park
Pak'n Save Tamatea
Pak'n Save Taupo
Pak'n Save Tauriko
Pak'n Save Te Awamutu
Pak'n Save Thames
Pak'n Save Upper Hutt
Pak'n Save Wairau
Pak'n Save Wanganui
Pak'n Save Westgate
Pak'n Save Whakatane
Pak'n Save Whangarei
Four Square North Island:
Four Square Kaiwaka
Four Square Aramoho
Four Square Awapuni
Four Square Bay
Four Square BJs Waitara
Four Square Bombay
Four Square Bulls
Four Square Castlecliff
Four Square Cherrywood
Four Square Coopers Beach
Four Square Coromandel
Four Square Dannevirke
Four Square Dargaville
Four Square Eastbourne
Four Square Eastbrook
Four Square Edmund Road
Four Square Foodworld
Four Square Fosters
Four Square Foxton Beach
Four Square Gulf Harbour
Four Square Heaphy Terrace
Four Square Hikurangi
Four Square Ruotoria
Four Square Hillcrest
Four Square Houhora
Four Square Hunterville Taylors
Four Square Ideal
Four Square Kamo
Four Square Kawakawa
Four Square Mangapapa
Four Square Mangawhai
Four Square Martinborough
Four Square Murupara
Four Square Ngatea
Four Square Ngongotaha
Four Square Oakura
Four Square Ohauiti
Four Square Ohope Beach
Four Square Okato
Four Square Oneroa
Four Square Opunake
Four Square Paeroa
Four Square Papamoa Beach
Four Square Parakai
Four Square Parua
Four Square Patumahoe
Four Square Pirongia
Four Square Raglan
Four Square Ruatoria
Four Square Shannon
Four Square St Johns
Four Square Stratford
Four Square Super Seven
Four Square Tairua
Four Square Tamahere
Four Square Taradale
Four Square Te Puke
Four Square Te Puna
Four Square The Lakes
Four Square Tokomaru Bay
Four Square Torbay
Four Square Waiau Pa
Four Square Waihi Beach
Four Square Waipawa
Four Square Waipu
Four Square Western Heights
Fresh Choice North Island
Fresh Choice Glen Eden
Fresh Choice Greytown
Fresh Choice Half Moon Bay
Fresh Choice Leamington
Fresh Choice Mangere Bridge
Fresh Choice Omokoroa
Fresh Choice Otahuhu
Fresh Choice Papamoa
Fresh Choice Ranui
Fresh Choice Ruakaka
Fresh Choice Te Awamutu
Fresh Choice Te Ngae
Fresh Choice Waimauku
SuperValue North Island
SuperValue Avondale
SuperValue Bell Block
SuperValue Edgecumbe
SuperValue Featherston
SuperValue Kumeu
SuperValue Paetiki
SuperValue Pauanui
SuperValue Raglan
SuperValue Titirangi
SuperValue Waiuku
Other North Island retailers:
Redberry Supermarket
Night 'n Day Victoria
Alicetown Espresso
Silverstream Espresso
Gilmours North Shore
SOUTH ISLAND
New World South Island:
New World Alexandra
New World Ashburton
New World Balclutha
New World Bishopdale
New World Blenheim
New World Centre City
New World Cromwell
New World Durham St
New World Elles Road
New World Fendalton
New World Ferry Road
New World Gardens
New World Gore
New World Greymouth
New World Halswell
New World Hokitika
New World Kaiapoi
New World Kaikoura
New World Lincoln
New World Mosgiel
New World Motueka
New World Nelson City
New World Northwood
New World Oamaru
New World Prestons
New World Rangiora
New World Rolleston
New World St Martins
New World Stanmore
New World Stoke
New World Temuka
New World Three Parks
New World Timaru
New World Waimate
New World Waitaki
New World Wakatipu
New World Wanaka
New World Westport
New World Wigram
New World Windsor
New World Winton
Pak'n Save South Island:
Pak'n Save Blenheim
Pak'n Save Dunedin
Pak'n Save Hornby
Pak'n Save Invercargill
Pak'n Save Moorhouse
Pak'n Save Northlands
Pak'n Save Queenstown
Pak'n Save Rangiora
Pak'n Save Riccarton
Pak'n Save Richmond
Pak'n Save Timaru
Pak'n Save Wainoni
Four Squares South Island
Four Square Akaroa
Four Square Alexandra
Four Square Alpine
Four Square Amberley
Four Square Arrowtown
Four Square Ascot
Four Square Atawhai
Four Square Bluff
Four Square Brightwater
Four Square Brockville
Four Square Cheviot
Four Square Clutterbucks/Mataura
Four Square Clyde
Four Square Culverden
Four Square Darfield
Four Square Fairlie
Four Square Franz Josef
Four Square Frasers
Four Square Hampden
Four Square Hanmer Springs
Four Square Havelock
Four Square Hawarden
Four Square Karamea
Four Square Kurow
Four Square Lawrence
Four Square Lumsden
Four Square MacKenzie
Four Square Maniototo
Four Square Mapua
Four Square Mataura
Four Square Methven
Four Square Mitchells
Four Square Murchison
Four Square Netherby
Four Square Newfield
Four Square Nightcaps
Four Square Omarama
Four Square Otatara
Four Square Otautau
Four Square Owaka
Four Square Palmerston
Four Square Picton
Four Square Pleasant Point
Four Square Port Chalmers
Four Square Rakaia
Four Square Redcliffs
Four Square Reefton
Four Square Rosebank
Four Square Spring Creek
Four Square St Clair
Four Square Stafford St
Four Square Stewart Island
Four Square Tapanui
Four Square Tapawera
Four Square Te Anau
Four Square Tekapo
Four Square Tokomairiro
Four Square Tuatapere
Four Square Twizel
Four Square Wakefield
Four Square Wanaka
Four Square West Melton
Four Square Weston
Four Square Wyndham
Fresh Choice South Island:
Fresh Choice Barrington
Fresh Choice City Market
Fresh Choice Cromwell
Fresh Choice Edgeware
Fresh Choice Geraldine
Fresh Choice Green Island
Fresh Choice Leeston
Fresh Choice Merivale
Fresh Choice Nelson City
Fresh Choice Oxford
Fresh Choice Parklands
Fresh Choice Pebbleton
Fresh Choice Picton
Fresh Choice Queenstown
Fresh Choice Richmond
Fresh Choice Roslyn
Fresh Choice Takaka
Fresh Choice Te Anau
Fresh Choice Westport
SuperValue South Island:
SuperValue Fendalton
SuperValue Lyttelton
SuperValue Mandeville
SuperValue Methven
SuperValue Milton
SuperValue Otautau
SuperValue Plaza
SuperValue Reefton
SuperValue Renwick
SuperValue Riverton
SuperValue Roxburgh
SuperValue Sumner
SuperValue Tinwald
Night & Day Foodstores Group:
Night 'n Day Arrowtown
Night 'n Day Balclutha
Night 'n Day Blenheim
Night 'n Day Caversham
Night 'n Day Church St
Night 'n Day Dee St
Night 'n Day Elles Rd
Night 'n Day Green Island
Night 'n Day Hagley
Night 'n Day Kaikoura
Night 'n Day Milton
Night 'n Day Park
Night 'n Day Regent
Night 'n Day Richmond
Night 'n Day Shotover
Night 'n Day Stoke
Night 'n Day Tay
Night 'n Day Temuka
Night 'n Day Washdyke
Night 'n Day Winton
Night 'n Day Woolston
On The Spot Stores:
On the Spot Alray Dairy
On the Spot Caltex Dyers Road
On the Spot Caltex Wanaka
On the Spot Collingwood Foodcentre
On the Spot Fox Glacier
On the Spot Ikamatua Store
On the Spot Kaiteriteri
On the Spot Longhurst
On the Spot Otematata
On the Spot Riversdale
On the Spot Hawea Store & Kitchen
Other retailers
Allenton Fresh
Amalgamated Food Distributors
Associated Distributors
Beano's Bakery
Bidfood Fresh Christchurch
Bidfood Nelson
Bidfood Timaru
Br/eads of Europe
Harvest Market Ferry Road
Jimmy's Pies
Joknal Products
Mad Butcher Riccarton
Marlborough Food Distributors Ltd
Mediterrean Foods Marlborough
Metro Mart Colombo
Metro Mart Oxford Terrace
Mobil Bealey Ave
Mobil Wigram
Mobil St Martins
Mobil Rakaia
Nelson Food Distributors
New Brighton Fresh
Mediterranean Foods, Rangiora
NPD Moorhouse
NPD Rolleston
NPD Redwood
Omakau Supermarket
Picton Provedoring
Piko Whole Foods
Raeward Fresh Harewood
Raeward Fresh Richmond
Raeward Fresh Tower Junction
Raeward Fresh Queenstown
Ranfurly Supermarket
Rangiora Produce Market Ltd
Service Foods
Southern Alp Sprouts Ltd
Southland Food Services Ltd
Terrace Distributors Ltd
Totally Gluten Free Bakery
Veggie Boys Ltd
Zesto Convenience Store
Zesto Colombo St
