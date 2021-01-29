Website of the Year

New Zealand

Listeria scare: 13 salads recalled, more than 400 supermarkets, retailers affected

11 minutes to read

MPI has recalled a range of supermarket deli and pre-packaged salads. Photo / 123rf

By:

Reporter, NZ Herald

More than a dozen deli and pre-packaged salad batches sold at more than 400 supermarkets and retailers across New Zealand have been recalled due to fears of listeria contamination.

The recall involves specific, dated salads from the Pams, Bush Road, Bells, and Country Foods brands as well as unbranded salads. South Island Fresh Foods has recalled the specific batches.

New World, Pak'n Save, Four Square, Fresh Choice, Supervalue Night & Day and a number of independent retailers have all received the salads, according to a list released today by the Ministry of Primary Industries' New Zealand Food and Safety.

"New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is advising the public to return or dispose of specific batches of various ready-to-eat salads as they may contain listeria bacteria," MPI said in a statement.

Routine testing had found the presence of listeria in the recalled products, sold in-store at delis and pre-packaged.

The full list of products

Sold pre-packed:
• Bush Road brand Creamy Chicken Salad with Basil (400g), use by date of January 27-February 06
• Bush Road brand Egg Supreme (200g), use by date of January 31 – February 07
• Bush Road brand Potato Salad (250g), use by date of January 31 – February
07
• Bush Road brand Potato Salad (400g), use by date of January 31 – February 10
• Pams brand Potato Salad (300g), use by date of January 31 – February 10
• Pams brand Smoked Chicken Pasta Salad (230g), use by date of January 27– February 05
• Unbranded Potato Salad (400g) and (600g), use by date of January 31 - February 07
• Unbranded Potato Salad (200g), use by date of February 08– February 09

Sold January 18–29 in-stores from deli counter:
• Bells brand Potato Salad
• Bush Road Creamy Chicken Salad with Basil
• Bush Road brand Egg Supreme
• Country Foods brand Egg and Celery
• Country Foods brand Broccolini and Bacon

Certain Pams Potato Salads (300g) have been recalled. Photo / MPI
Certain Pams Potato Salads (300g) have been recalled. Photo / MPI

The products have been sold at Pak'n Save, New World, Four Square, Fresh Choice, SuperValue and Night & Day outlets across New Zealand (full list below). Countdown stores have not received the affected products.

NZFS food compliance manager Nigel Hughes said customers who had bought the products should not consume them.

"Listeria bacteria can make people sick (listeriosis).

"Listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems and elderly people.

"For those in the high-risk groups, listeriosis typically has an incubation period of 2 to 3 weeks (or longer) before symptoms appear."

Healthy adults are likely to experience only mild infection, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms, he said.

An unbranded potato salad sold at select supermarkets has been recalled. Photo / MPI
An unbranded potato salad sold at select supermarkets has been recalled. Photo / MPI

"If you have consumed any of these products and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice," Hughes said.

There are no known reports of illness. The product has not been exported.

The following supermarkets have received the affected products:

NORTH ISLAND:

New World North Island:

New World Albany
New World Fresh Collective Alberton
New World Aokautere
New World Birkenhead
New World Botany Town
New World Melody's
New World Brookfield
New World Browns Bay
New World Cambridge
New World Carterton
New World Churton Park
New World Dannevirke
New World Devonport
New World Eastridge
New World Feilding
New World Flaxmere
New World Foxton
New World Gate Pa
New World Glenview
New World Green Bay
New World Greenmeadows
New World Hastings
New World Havelock North
New World Hillcrest
New World Hobsonville
New World Howick
New World Hutt City
New World Inglewood
New World Island Bay
New World Kaikohe
New World Kapiti
New World Karori
New World Kawerau
New World Kerikeri
New World Khandallah
New World Kumeu
New World Levin
New World Long Bay
New World Marton
New World Masterton
New World Matamata
New World Merrilands
New World Metro Shore City
New World Milford
New World Miramar
New World Morrinsville
New World Mt Maunganui
New World Mt Roskill
New World New Lynn
New World New Plymouth
New World Newlands
New World Newtown
New World Ngaruawahia
New World Ohakune
New World Onekawa
New World Onerahi
New World Opotiki
New World Orewa
New World Otaki
New World Pahiatua
New World Papakura
New World Papatoetoe
New World Paremata
New World Pioneer
New World Porirua
New World Pukekohe
New World Metro Queen Street
New World Railway Metro
New World Regent
New World Remuera
New World Rototuna
New World Silverstream
New World Southmall
New World Stokes Valley
New World Stonefields
New World Taihape
New World Taumarunui
New World Tawa
New World Te Kuiti
New World Te Puke
New World Te Rapa
New World Thorndon
New World Tokoroa
New World Turangi
New World Victoria Park
New World Waihi
New World Waikanae
New World Waipukurau
New World Wairoa
New World Waitara
New World Waiuku
New World Whanganui
New World Warkworth
New World Wellington City
New World Westend
New World Whakatane
New World Whangamata
New World Whangaparaoa
New World Whitby
New World Whitianga
New World Willis Street Metro

Pak'n Save North Island:

Pak'n Save Albany
Pak'n Save Botany
Pak'n Save Cameron Road
Pak'n Save Clarence Street
Pak'n Save Clendon
Pak'n Save Gisborne City
Pak'n Save Glen Innes
Pak'n Save Hastings
Pak'n Save Hawera
Pak'n Save Kaitaia
Pak'n Save Kapiti
Pak'n Save Kilbirnie
Pak'n Save Levin
Pak'n Save Lincoln North
Pak'n Save Lower Hutt
Pak'n Save Mangere
Pak'n Save Manukau
Pak'n Save Masterton
Pak'n Save Mill St
Pak'n Save Mt Albert
Pak'n Save Napier City
Pak'n Save New Plymouth
Pak'n Save Ormiston
Pak'n Save Palmerston North
Pak'n Save Papakura
Pak'n Save Papamoa
Pak'n Save Petone
Pak'n Save Porirua
Pak'n Save Pukekohe
Pak'n Save Rotorua
Pak'n Save Royal Oak
Pak'n Save Silverdale
Pak'n Save Sylvia Park
Pak'n Save Tamatea
Pak'n Save Taupo
Pak'n Save Tauriko
Pak'n Save Te Awamutu
Pak'n Save Thames
Pak'n Save Upper Hutt
Pak'n Save Wairau
Pak'n Save Wanganui
Pak'n Save Westgate
Pak'n Save Whakatane
Pak'n Save Whangarei

Four Square North Island:

Four Square Kaiwaka
Four Square Aramoho
Four Square Awapuni
Four Square Bay
Four Square BJs Waitara
Four Square Bombay
Four Square Bulls
Four Square Castlecliff
Four Square Cherrywood
Four Square Coopers Beach
Four Square Coromandel
Four Square Dannevirke
Four Square Dargaville
Four Square Eastbourne
Four Square Eastbrook
Four Square Edmund Road
Four Square Foodworld
Four Square Fosters
Four Square Foxton Beach
Four Square Gulf Harbour
Four Square Heaphy Terrace
Four Square Hikurangi
Four Square Ruotoria
Four Square Hillcrest
Four Square Houhora
Four Square Hunterville Taylors
Four Square Ideal
Four Square Kamo
Four Square Kawakawa
Four Square Mangapapa
Four Square Mangawhai
Four Square Martinborough
Four Square Murupara
Four Square Ngatea
Four Square Ngongotaha
Four Square Oakura
Four Square Ohauiti
Four Square Ohope Beach
Four Square Okato
Four Square Oneroa
Four Square Opunake
Four Square Paeroa
Four Square Papamoa Beach
Four Square Parakai
Four Square Parua
Four Square Patumahoe
Four Square Pirongia
Four Square Raglan
Four Square Ruatoria
Four Square Shannon
Four Square St Johns
Four Square Stratford
Four Square Super Seven
Four Square Tairua
Four Square Tamahere
Four Square Taradale
Four Square Te Puke
Four Square Te Puna
Four Square The Lakes
Four Square Tokomaru Bay
Four Square Torbay
Four Square Waiau Pa
Four Square Waihi Beach
Four Square Waipawa
Four Square Waipu
Four Square Western Heights

Fresh Choice North Island

Fresh Choice Glen Eden
Fresh Choice Greytown
Fresh Choice Half Moon Bay
Fresh Choice Leamington
Fresh Choice Mangere Bridge
Fresh Choice Omokoroa
Fresh Choice Otahuhu
Fresh Choice Papamoa
Fresh Choice Ranui
Fresh Choice Ruakaka
Fresh Choice Te Awamutu
Fresh Choice Te Ngae
Fresh Choice Waimauku

SuperValue North Island

SuperValue Avondale
SuperValue Bell Block
SuperValue Edgecumbe
SuperValue Featherston
SuperValue Kumeu
SuperValue Paetiki
SuperValue Pauanui
SuperValue Raglan
SuperValue Titirangi
SuperValue Waiuku

Other North Island retailers:

Redberry Supermarket
Night 'n Day Victoria 
Alicetown Espresso
Silverstream Espresso
Gilmours North Shore

SOUTH ISLAND

New World South Island:

New World Alexandra
New World Ashburton
New World Balclutha 
New World Bishopdale 
New World Blenheim 
New World Centre City
New World Cromwell 
New World Durham St 
New World Elles Road 
New World Fendalton 
New World Ferry Road 
New World Gardens 
New World Gore 
New World Greymouth 
New World Halswell 
New World Hokitika 
New World Kaiapoi 
New World Kaikoura 
New World Lincoln 
New World Mosgiel 
New World Motueka 
New World Nelson City 
New World Northwood 
New World Oamaru 
New World Prestons 
New World Rangiora 
New World Rolleston 
New World St Martins  
New World Stanmore 
New World Stoke 
New World Temuka 
New World Three Parks 
New World Timaru  
New World Waimate 
New World Waitaki 
New World Wakatipu 
New World Wanaka 
New World Westport 
New World Wigram 
New World Windsor 
New World Winton

Pak'n Save South Island:

Pak'n Save Blenheim 
Pak'n Save Dunedin 
Pak'n Save Hornby 
Pak'n Save Invercargill 
Pak'n Save Moorhouse 
Pak'n Save Northlands 
Pak'n Save Queenstown 
Pak'n Save Rangiora 
Pak'n Save Riccarton 
Pak'n Save Richmond 
Pak'n Save Timaru 
Pak'n Save Wainoni

Four Squares South Island

Four Square Akaroa
Four Square Alexandra
Four Square Alpine
Four Square Amberley
Four Square Arrowtown
Four Square Ascot
Four Square Atawhai
Four Square Bluff
Four Square Brightwater
Four Square Brockville
Four Square Cheviot
Four Square Clutterbucks/Mataura
Four Square Clyde
Four Square Culverden
Four Square Darfield
Four Square Fairlie
Four Square Franz Josef
Four Square Frasers
Four Square Hampden
Four Square Hanmer Springs
Four Square Havelock
Four Square Hawarden
Four Square Karamea
Four Square Kurow
Four Square Lawrence
Four Square Lumsden
Four Square MacKenzie
Four Square Maniototo
Four Square Mapua
Four Square Mataura
Four Square Methven
Four Square Mitchells
Four Square Murchison
Four Square Netherby
Four Square Newfield
Four Square Nightcaps
Four Square Omarama
Four Square Otatara
Four Square Otautau
Four Square Owaka
Four Square Palmerston
Four Square Picton
Four Square Pleasant Point
Four Square Port Chalmers
Four Square Rakaia
Four Square Redcliffs 
Four Square Reefton
Four Square Rosebank
Four Square Spring Creek
Four Square St Clair
Four Square Stafford St
Four Square Stewart Island
Four Square Tapanui
Four Square Tapawera
Four Square Te Anau
Four Square Tekapo
Four Square Tokomairiro
Four Square Tuatapere
Four Square Twizel
Four Square Wakefield
Four Square Wanaka
Four Square West Melton
Four Square Weston
Four Square Wyndham

Fresh Choice South Island:

Fresh Choice Barrington
Fresh Choice City Market
Fresh Choice Cromwell 
Fresh Choice Edgeware
Fresh Choice Geraldine
Fresh Choice Green Island
Fresh Choice Leeston
Fresh Choice Merivale
Fresh Choice Nelson City
Fresh Choice Oxford
Fresh Choice Parklands
Fresh Choice Pebbleton
Fresh Choice Picton
Fresh Choice Queenstown
Fresh Choice Richmond
Fresh Choice Roslyn
Fresh Choice Takaka
Fresh Choice Te Anau
Fresh Choice Westport

SuperValue South Island:

SuperValue Fendalton
SuperValue Lyttelton 
SuperValue Mandeville 
SuperValue Methven 
SuperValue Milton 
SuperValue Otautau 
SuperValue Plaza
SuperValue Reefton 
SuperValue Renwick 
SuperValue Riverton 
SuperValue Roxburgh 
SuperValue Sumner 
SuperValue Tinwald

Night & Day Foodstores Group:

Night 'n Day Arrowtown
Night 'n Day Balclutha 
Night 'n Day Blenheim 
Night 'n Day Caversham
Night 'n Day Church St
Night 'n Day Dee St  
Night 'n Day Elles Rd  
Night 'n Day Green Island 
Night 'n Day Hagley 
Night 'n Day Kaikoura 
Night 'n Day Milton 
Night 'n Day Park 
Night 'n Day Regent 
Night 'n Day Richmond 
Night 'n Day Shotover
Night 'n Day Stoke 
Night 'n Day Tay
Night 'n Day Temuka 
Night 'n Day Washdyke 
Night 'n Day Winton 
Night 'n Day Woolston

On The Spot Stores:

On the Spot Alray Dairy  
On the Spot Caltex Dyers Road 
On the Spot Caltex Wanaka
On the Spot Collingwood Foodcentre
On the Spot Fox Glacier
On the Spot Ikamatua Store
On the Spot Kaiteriteri  
On the Spot Longhurst 
On the Spot Otematata 
On the Spot Riversdale 
On the Spot Hawea Store & Kitchen

Other retailers

Allenton Fresh
Amalgamated Food Distributors
Associated Distributors
Beano's Bakery
Bidfood Fresh Christchurch
Bidfood Nelson
Bidfood Timaru
Br/eads of Europe
Harvest Market Ferry Road
Jimmy's Pies
Joknal Products
Mad Butcher Riccarton
Marlborough Food Distributors Ltd
Mediterrean Foods Marlborough
Metro Mart Colombo
Metro Mart Oxford Terrace
Mobil Bealey Ave
Mobil Wigram
Mobil St Martins
Mobil Rakaia
Nelson Food Distributors
New Brighton Fresh
Mediterranean Foods, Rangiora
NPD Moorhouse
NPD Rolleston
NPD Redwood
Omakau Supermarket
Picton Provedoring
Piko Whole Foods
Raeward Fresh Harewood
Raeward Fresh Richmond
Raeward Fresh Tower Junction
Raeward Fresh Queenstown
Ranfurly Supermarket
Rangiora Produce Market Ltd
Service Foods
Southern Alp Sprouts Ltd
Southland Food Services Ltd
Terrace Distributors Ltd
Totally Gluten Free Bakery
Veggie Boys Ltd
Zesto Convenience Store
Zesto Colombo St

