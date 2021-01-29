America's Cup: Michelle Boag angry about Pals' Viaduct viewing deck party

Viaduct Harbour is America's Cup Central this Auckland Anniversary Weekend, but not everyone is happy with the party plans. Photo / Supplied

An on-shore drama has erupted over a pop-up America's Cup viewing deck at Viaduct Harbour.

The stoush pits controversial former National Party president Michelle Boag against trendy ready mixed drinks brand Pals and the company behind popular restaurant Saint Alice.

Henry Lee Limited has been granted a special licence to host an R18 event for up to 200 people in Market Square's "Upper Deck" space - an area previously publicised as "non-smoking, no alcohol". Two bars, a DJ booth, food from Saint Alice and drinks from Pals will be on offer from midday to 10pm today and tomorrow.

Boag - who lives about 200m from the site - says she is concerned about noise, rubbish and people congregating on the street after the event. In a letter of complaint to Auckland Council and mayor Phil Goff, she says: "I am very angry that this previously 'family' area is now licensed, competing with restaurants adjacent to the Upper Deck, who are already having a hard time surviving due to Covid-19."

In a separate email to Viaduct Harbour Holdings (which funded the Upper Deck), Boag says: "You must be crazy to think the area could contain 200 people in a licensed situation. There are no walls - the noise will be horrific ..."

Boag, who resigned from her National Party post last year after admitting leaking Covid-19 patient data medical, said she would be out with her camera this weekend recording any special licence condition breaches.

Michelle Boag is unhappy a special licence has been granted for an R18 event in Market Square's "Upper Deck" space. Photo / Supplied

She told the Weekend Herald Viaduct residents were accustomed to noise and crowd activity, but a pop-up bar in an area that had previously been set aside for families was a concern.

"Where are these people coming from, what are the dress standards, how do we know who's going to turn up?"

Craig Hobbs, Auckland Council's director regulatory services, confirmed police had not opposed the special licence application. Approval had been granted by the District Licensing Committee. He said the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act did not require a special licence to be publicly notified, but no other such applications for the area had been received.

Leo Molloy - owner of Headquarters, a restaurant and bar near the Upper Deck - said he had no objection to the event which, in his opinion, set a precedent for his own plans to use the space.

"We've only recently bought the O'Hagan's building ... I'm personally supporting it, only on the basis that when I take O'Hagan's over, I'm going to activate the whole ****ing Market Square.

"I've been over there today and videoed it all, and if they dare to say no to me when I want to use it in the same manner, I'll just take them to the high court and get a judicial review. They can't do it for one person and not for another."

Comment was sought from Pals and Henry Lee Limited. Both referred the Herald to Viaduct Harbour Holdings. Angela Bull, chief executive of Tramco (VHH's management company) said Market Square was an open space owned by Auckland Council and managed by Panuku, which had given permission for the creation of the Upper Deck.

She said this weekend's event "will be very similar to the offering provided by other alcohol brands or hospitality events in the city, such as the Mumm Champagne Yacht Club on Te Wero Island". A "comprehensive" health and safety and security plan was in place.

"We are looking forward to a great weekend for everyone."