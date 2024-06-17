Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Jacinta Penn, the innovative woman behind Fleecegrow, a company using wool to help grow plants.
On with the show:
Phil Duncan:
Monday’s resident weather expert is sitting in for Minister of Agriculture Todd McClay who is somewhere between Papua New Guinea and Brisbane.
Jacinta Penn:
The director and chief researcher of Fleecegrow, a company using wool to help grow plants, is also the winner of the Innovations Award at Fieldays.
Grant McCallum and Mark Patterson:
Today’s farmer-politician panel talks planes, Fieldays, and dress sense.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
One of our leading primary sector academics talks about the value of cooperatives.
Listen below: