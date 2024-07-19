Advertisement
Listen to The Country online with Jamie Mackay: ‘Weather bomb’ watch with Phil Duncan

The Country
2 mins to read
There are heavy rain watches for the upper North Island, Bay of Plenty and East Coast. Photo / Pexels / Pixabay

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay wasn’t going to bother with a weather report but, with news of a weather bomb on its way, he decided to bring Monday’s forecaster Phil Duncan out on a Friday.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

We were going to flag the weather today but a weather bomb is on its way. So Monday’s resident weather expert has stepped up to the plate on a Friday.


Claire Williamson and Adam Thompson:

Today’s first panel features two dynamic young, rural entrepreneurs who are partners in business and love. They are also award-winning, with Williamson receiving the Emerging Leader Award at the 2024 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards and Thompson taking out the Guardianship and Conservation Award the year before.


Pita Alexander:

Globe-trotting Christchurch-based farm accountant gazes into his crystal ball to ponder what the world will be like on January 1, 2025.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today’s second panel features two farmers, who talk about a dry and cold South Island and what might happen in San Diego tomorrow.

Jason Walls:

In the absence of Barry Soper, we track down Newstalk ZB’s political editor, in a week where most of the focus has mainly been on the US. But we do manage to squeeze in a little of Shane Jones and Darleen Tana on your Friday.

Listen below:


