Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones spoke to Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Photo / NZME

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones, to find out more about his Regional Infrastructure Fund, the mining industry, climate change and his views on Donald Trump.

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

The Prince of the Provinces is about to do a royal visit to his principality, the regions, bearing gifts to the tune of $1.2 billion from his Regional Infrastructure Fund.

But has he been bought off by the mining industry? Should he be giving Adrian Orr a hurry-up on the OCR?