Listen to The Country online with Jamie Mackay: Shane Jones talks mining, climate change, and Donald Trump

The Country
2 mins to read
Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones spoke to Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Photo / NZME

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones spoke to Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Photo / NZME

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones, to find out more about his Regional Infrastructure Fund, the mining industry, climate change and his views on Donald Trump.

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

The Prince of the Provinces is about to do a royal visit to his principality, the regions, bearing gifts to the tune of $1.2 billion from his Regional Infrastructure Fund.

But has he been bought off by the mining industry? Should he be giving Adrian Orr a hurry-up on the OCR?

Why does he refuse to worship at the “Altar of Climate Change”?

Why is he so aggrieved by Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Darleen Tana?

And what does he make of Donald Trump?

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, has her say on Shane Jones, methane, pine trees, the Reserve Bank and the big dry in Canterbury.

Peter Newbold:

We take our monthly look at the state of the rural market with the general manager of PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Chris Russell:

Today we find our Sydney-based Australian correspondent in heartland Queensland and he’s cock-a-hoop after last night’s State of Origin decider. Today we talk dingoes and Brussels sprouts.

Listen below:


