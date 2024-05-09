Minister of Regional Development, Resources and Associate Energy Shane Jones was on The Country today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with the Minister of Regional Development, Resources and Associate Energy, Shane Jones, to get his views on an impending energy crisis, and the Green Party.

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

The Minister of Regional Development, Resources and Associate Energy was firing on all cylinders in the House last night when talking about an impending energy crisis. And the Greens were the target of his silver tongue.

Wayne McNee:

The chief executive of AgriZeroNZ, talks about the joint venture fast-tracking emissions reduction tools for Kiwi farmers and says the company is investing $9.9 million in a U.S. ag-biotech start-up, ArkeaBio, in the race for the “holy grail” vaccine to reduce methane emissions from ruminant livestock.

Jeremy Rookes:

Canterbury hobby farmer and our resident lifestyle block spokesperson, who talks about droughts, duck hunting and the woes of the meat industry.

Jamie Cunninghame:

PGG Wrightson Livestock’s national dairy specialist says many animals are changing hands in the lead into Moving Day at the end of the month.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about who should pay for a biosecurity levy to protect their borders - incoming passengers or farmers?

Listen below:



