Todd McClay, the Minister of Agriculture and Trade, spoke to Jamie Mackay live from China on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay talks with Minister of Agriculture and Trade, Todd McClay, who is in Beijing meeting with Chinese officials, visiting a farming district and catching up with Kiwi businesses.

On with the show:

Todd McClay:

We find the Minister of Agriculture and Trade in China and ask him what he’s doing there. We also talk about the methane review, the woolshed tour and whether he’s told the Chinese to keep their hands off our kiwifruit plants.

Te Radar:

The voice of FMG Young Farmers Contest wraps the last of the regional finals, Northern, where Caleb Eady made it through to the grand final in Hamilton in July.

Glenn Sutton:

Dunedin joiner who’s running 617 km (the long way from Milford Sound to Dunedin), over four and a half days, over the hilliest country he can find to raise money for suicide awareness for Farmstrong. He leaves tomorrow. We salute him today and tell you how you can help him raise money and awareness.

Doug Avery:

We ask the Resilient Farmer, who’s forgotten more about droughts than most farmers can remember if we’ve seen the end of the Marlborough drought.

Mark Dillon:

We missed him at our 30th birthday party in Riversdale on Friday (he’s the next-door neighbour) and that’s because he was in the Waikato winning the New Zealand Ploughing Championship.

