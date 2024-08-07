Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who ponders the importance of New Zealand’s agriculture sector when it comes to the economy.
The Prime Minister ponders the importance of agriculture to the economy, paralysing power prices, taming Winston Peters, the National Party’s annual conference and Sir John Key’s role, crippling national debt and US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s pick for vice-president.