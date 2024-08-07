Miles Hurrell:

The chief executive of Fonterra reviews a very good GDT auction (up 0.5%, whole milk powder + 2.4%) when the commentary was suggesting the step-up in August volumes, especially whole milk powder (+~60%) was always going to be a tough ask, all the more so considering what happened in the July increases. However, the extra product was seemingly consumed with ease. Plus; are we “sleepwalking” into an energy crisis?





Blair McLean:

Our Blenheim-based viticulture correspondent comes to the party with a couple of fun packs (courtesy of Forrest Estate) to cheer up farmers calving, lambing and trying to get crops into the ground.

Wendy Paul:

We catch up with the chief executive of Growing Future Farmers for a chat. Rabobank is one of the major supporters of this programme and the initial idea for the programme stemmed from a Lower North Island Rabobank Client Council meeting in 2018 where the Council discussed ideas to address the critical skills shortage in the sheep, beef and deer sector.

