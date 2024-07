George Dodson is the 2024 FMG Young Farmer of the Year.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay congratulates the 2024 FMG Young Farmer of the Year, George Dodson who secured the title of New Zealand’s top young farmer at the weekend.

On with the show:

George Dodson:

We catch up with the 2024 FMG Young Farmer of the Year - a 23-year-old who represented Tasman in a very tight final.