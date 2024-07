FMG Young Farmer of the Year 2024 grand finalists, Gareth McKerchar (back left), Zayn Jones, Caleb Eady and George Dodson. Archie Woodhouse (front left), Zac Thomas, Dennis Main.

On The Country radio show, host Rowena Duncum catches up with Young Farmers New Zealand chairwoman Chloe Jones, who is on the ground in Hamilton, as the FMG Young Farmer of the Year grand final kicks off today.

On with the show:

Chris Russell:

This week our Australian correspondent talks about New Zealand butter making its way across the ditch, why Aussie researchers are encouraging people to shoot feral pigs, and the Wallabies notching up a win.