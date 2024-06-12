It's that time of the year again; Fieldays starts at Mystery Creek today.

Today on The Country radio show, It’s Fieldays time, so host Jamie Mackay catches up with a cast of thousands at the Brandt site, C31, at Mystery Creek.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon and Peter Nation:

The Prime Minister and chief executive of Fieldays kick off the show. Luxon comments on removing agriculture from the Emissions Trading Scheme, disbanding He Waka Eke Noa, and a call for an inquiry into rural banking. Nation says the “vibe” at Fieldays is “pretty good” despite a few traffic issues.

Stacey Waaka:

The Beef + Lamb Ambassador, and Black Fern, is excited about the Olympic Games Paris 2024, especially the “pretty crazy” French crowd.

Ian Proudfoot:

Consultancy firm KPMG released its report Today’s potential, tomorrow’s possibilities at Fieldays today. We catch up with its author, and KPMG global head of agribusiness, Ian Proudfoot, to find out what it’s all about.

Harry Mowbray:

The agricultural entrepreneur talks about his equally entrepreneurial family who recently topped New Zealand’s Rich List for 2024.

Campbell Parker:

DairyNZ’s chief executive gives up lunch to yarn with us about the government removing agriculture from the Emissions Trading Scheme and disbanding He Waka Eke Noa.

Rowena Duncum:

In the absence of Fonterra’s chief executive Miles Hurrell, The Country’s previous executive producer steps up to give her impressions of the sights and sounds at Fieldays.

