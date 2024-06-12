The gates are open as Fieldays gets under way at Mystery Creek. Photo / Monique Steele / RNZ

By Monique Steele of RNZ

The gates are open and the crowds are streaming in for the 56th annual Fieldays - but there’s concern this year could be quieter with farmers a little cash-strapped.

About 110,000 people attend the four-day event each year at Mystery Creek, near Hamilton checking out all the sights and sounds such as farm machinery, the latest tech and competitions like tractor pulling and fencing.

National Fieldays Society chief executive Peter Nation said they were expecting a dip in spending this year because times are tough.

Sheep farmers were facing low prices and despite rising dairy prices, profit margins for dairy farmers remained tight.

“We’re certainly aware of the economic conditions in the market place and record sales are probably not going to happen but we do have an economy and there will be sales and we’ll see at the end of Fieldays what that looks like in real terms.”

He said businesses were still keen to showcase their best at the event, with only 1 per cent of the more than 1100 exhibitor sites unallocated.

Nation said the Innovation Hub, where people promoted new tools and ideas, had the largest number of entries in 10 years.

“That bodes really well for people in the industry when you’ve got people turning their minds to solving problems like water quality and climate change, it’s really exciting.”

Despite it not being an election year, there was a strong contingent of politicians attending.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaking at Fieldays. Photo / Monique Steele / RNZ

The coalition Government would be out in force after its emissions announcement on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaking at the Ministry of Primary Industries Leaders Luncheon today.

The Government would be seeking to maximise its time with rural voters talking up its recent policy announcements, including the scrapping of He Waka Eke Noa and the confirmation agriculture won’t enter the Emissions Trading Scheme.

The National Party, which traditionally had strong support among farmers, was also using Fieldays to launch a Rural Nats group.

The special interest group would focus on rural people and issues - helping to develop rural and agriculture policy.

National MPs from five regions including Barbara Kuriger, Mike Butterick and Miles Anderson would lead the Rural Nats in their respective areas.

Labour was also making its presence known, with its leader Chris Hipkins attending on Friday to visit stalls and speak at the new Advocacy Hub.

- RNZ



