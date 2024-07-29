Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Farm confidence with Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford

The Country
2 mins to read
Federated Farmers national president Wayne Langford.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford, to find out why farm confidence is remaining stubbornly low.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

The president of Federated Farmers says farm confidence has fallen since the start of the year, with debt, interest rates and banks causing the greatest concern. Federated Farmers’ latest Farm Confidence survey of 1400 dairy, sheep, beef and arable farmers shows confidence remains stuck in historically low territory.


David Seymour:

The Act Party leader ponders whether wokeness is currently polluting our waterways policy. Plus, we talk about not taking shortcuts in the health system and game on in the US presidential race.


Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert says another large area of low pressure is growing over New Zealand and will bring severe weather in the first half of this week - mainly to the South Island, but there are more localised risks for the North Island too.

Karen Morrish:

The new chief executive of NZ Apples and Pears previews the three-day annual conference getting underway in Hastings today.

Dave Courtney:

Silver Fern Farms’ chief customer officer comments on the state of the red meat industry.

Listen below:

