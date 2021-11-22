 Listen live: Simon Bridges in studio with Nick Mills for Wellington Mornings 

Simon Bridges says it is not his intention to seek the leadership of the National Party. Video / Mark Mitchell

Former leader of the National Party Simon Bridges is now more popular than the Party's current leader – but will he go for the leadership?

Bridges is in the studio with Nick Mills for Wellington Mornings on Newstalk ZB discussing his new book, sudden popularity and whether he wants to be the leader of the Opposition once more, following the shock new poll results.

A Newshub-Reid Research poll asked whether Kiwi voters preferred Bridges or Collins to lead the National Party.

Bridges was backed by 40.7 per cent of voters, with Collins having the support of just 23.3 per cent - the remainder don't know.

National voters back Bridges, but by a much smaller margin. Bridges had the support of 41.8 per cent of National voters, with Collins having the backing of 39.9 per cent.

