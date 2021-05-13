Listen live: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern takes your calls with Kerre McIvor on Newstalk ZB

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joins Newstalk ZB host Kerry Mcivor. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is taking calls from New Zealanders at 9am today as she joins Newstalk ZB's Breakfast host Kerre McIvor.

Ardern has dedicated an hour to answering questions from Newstalk ZB callers.

It is the first time this year the Prime Minister has been in studio with McIvor.

She will also be answering questions from McIvor about child poverty, homelessness, the public sector pay freeze and District Health Boards.

Ardern speaks ahead of Budget 2021, which will be announced next Thursday, May 20.