Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to speak this morning on Newstalk ZB after a busy weekend of policy announcements by the Government.

Yesterday, the Government announced drivers who participate in street races will have their vehicles destroyed or forfeited in the majority of cases under new legislation.

Luxon also indicated the Government is making work on restrictions to social media for New Zealanders under the age of 16 part of its official programme.

Luxon will speak to Mike Hosking at 7.35am today. You can listen to the interview live from the link below.

Listen: Christopher Luxon speaks to Mike Hosking.

The boy racer legislation, expected to be introduced in Parliament in the middle of the year, includes establishing a presumptive sentence of vehicle destruction or forfeiture for those who flee police, for street racers, those in intimidating convoys and for owners who fail to identify offending drivers.

Because the National Party proposed legislation to ban social media for those under 16 is a Member’s Bill, it needs to be drawn from Parliament’s ballot before proceeding. That means there is no guarantee politicians will end up debating it.

Luxon previously said there had been an “overwhelmingly positive response from mums and dads” that made it “clear we need to progress options to restrict social media for under-16s”.

Nationwide protests erupted on Friday in response to the Government’s controversial pay equity law change.

The Pay Equity Amendment Bill has passed through all stages in Parliament, after being rushed through under urgency. The legislation raises the threshold for proving work has been historically undervalued when making a pay equity claim.

Opponents say it will make it harder for women in female-dominated industries to make a claim.

The Government also confirmed a review of the Treaty of Waitangi Act 1975, which established the Waitangi Tribunal, will begin shortly.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.