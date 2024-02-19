Listen live: Auckland mayor Wayne Brown on council’s long-term plan

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is speaking with Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking ahead of his proposed 10-year budget being presented to councillors this morning. File photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is speaking with Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking ahead of his proposed 10-year budget being presented to councillors this morning. File photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown is speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking ahead of presenting his proposed budget consultation document to councillors this morning.

The long-term plan (also known as the 10-year budget) proposed consultation document will be presented to councillors this morning, so they can vote on whether to put it out for public consultation.

Listen live: Wayne Brown talks to Mike Hosking at 7.05am

The public will then have four weeks to comment on its contents.

Brown has been warning for some time that Auckland faces immense budget pressures, last year proposing a raft of cost-cutting measures as well as rates rises to balance the books.

While modelling had indicated a 14 per cent rates rise would be required in the first year, Brown last year had revised that down to 7.5 per cent, followed by an increase of 3.5 per cent in 2025 and 8 per cent in 2026, with annual increases around 3 per cent thereafter.

Brown’s proposed budget also included selling a long-term lease for Port of Auckland’s operating business while keeping the waterfront publicly owned.

The proceeds would go into an Auckland Future Fund, which would invest billions of dollars in a similar manner to the NZ Super Fund.