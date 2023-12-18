The Government enters its final week of the year, a shake-up for the capital’s transport plans and 30C-plus temperatures expected across the country in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A popular hummus brand product is being recalled due to incorrect labelling and the presence of an undeclared allergen tree nut.

Life Health Foods NZ Ltd is recalling a specific batch of its Lisa’s Hummus Chargrilled Capsicum after its label was put on a Lisa’s brand Hummus Beetroot with Roasted Cashews batch.

“The implicated product has a Lisa’s brand Hummus Beetroot with Roasted Cashews lid,” said Minis.

A Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) spokesperson confirmed they haven’t yet received any reports of an associated allergic reaction.

Life Health Foods NZ Ltd is recalling a specific batch of its Lisa’s brand Hummus Chargrilled Capsicum due to the presence of an undeclared allergen tree nut (cashew).

The product is sold in a 200g plastic tub and stocked in supermarkets and retail outlets throughout New Zealand.

The use-by date on the recalled batch is 07/01/2024.

“The product has not been exported and this recall does not affect any other Lisa’s brand products.

“People with a tree nut (cashew) allergy should not consume this product. If you have consumed this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice,” said MPI.

Customers with a cashew allergy should return the product to their retailer for a full refund.

A Life Health Foods NZ spokesperson said impacted stock has been removed from their own warehouse and “greatly appreciate retailers acting on their recall procedures quickly and promptly.

“Consumer safety is our priority and ensuring those who may have purchased the product, particularly if they are allergic to cashews, ensure they don’t consume the product and return it to their place of purchase for a refund,” they said.

At the start of March, the ministry recalled 21 products of hummus and tahini from Lisa’s, Greater! and Prep Kitchen brands due to possible salmonella contamination.

MPI recalled six more products containing tahini less than two weeks later.

The tahini used in the hummus products was imported from Turkey and utilised in a wide range of products, according to MPI, making the recall complicated.

The contaminated products had been on supermarket shelves for weeks before being recalled.

Foodstuffs South Island accidentally sold 39 tubs of possibly salmonella-contaminated dip.

A Foodstuffs spokeswoman said at the time the company’s Hornby distribution centre in Christchurch received a delivery from a supplier of recalled hummus products which were subject to a food safety recall.

In error, some of the products subject to the recall were sent to Foodstuffs stores across the South Island.