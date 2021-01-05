Linwood murder: Police charge man with death of Michael Joseph Graham

Police have charged a man in relation to the death of Linwood man Michael Joseph Graham.
A 46-year-old man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow morning.
An investigation was launched into Graham's death after he was discovered dead at the scene of an England St property on Sunday afternoon.
Read More
- Gang shooting: Mongrel Mob leader's son shot, critically injured after North Canterbury firearm...
- Fourth person charged with murder over death of Christchurch man Kane Wayman - NZ Herald
- Christchurch homicide victim Kane Wayman helped convict prostitute killer 15 years ago - NZ Her...
- Road toll rising: 'Tragic loss' after fatal crash in Christchurch - NZ Herald
- Christchurch homicide: Third suspect arrested and charged with murder - NZ Herald
Police were first called around 2.50pm saying the 57-year-old required medical assistance but when they arrived he was declared dead.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Investigators believe Graham was involved in an assault at the address.