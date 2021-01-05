Website of the Year

New Zealand

Linwood murder: Police charge man with death of Michael Joseph Graham

Quick Read

Michael Joseph Graham died on Sunday following an attack in Linwood, Christchurch.

Luke Kirkness
By:

Consumer affairs reporter, NZ Herald

Police have charged a man in relation to the death of Linwood man Michael Joseph Graham.

A 46-year-old man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow morning.

An investigation was launched into Graham's death after he was discovered dead at the scene of an England St property on Sunday afternoon.

Police were first called around 2.50pm saying the 57-year-old required medical assistance but when they arrived he was declared dead.

Investigators believe Graham was involved in an assault at the address.