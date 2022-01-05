Lincoln's Table: The World Tour - The Mediterranean, Birkenhead (Mediterranean region)

Dancer Aida Sajadi entertains at the Mediterranean Cafe and Restaurant on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Dean Purcell

Herald reporter and foodie Lincoln Tan takes you to some of Auckland's eating places that make you feel like you're in another country.

Stepping out of the car, there's an inviting aroma of grilled meat enticing you to enter.

Tall palm trees adorned with fairy lights guard the entrance. Walk up the main steps and you pass some folks chilling and enjoying shisha at the outdoor sitting area.

It's summer time, and the air is filled with the wonderful smell of the ocean that lies about a kilometre away.

This could be somewhere in the Mediterranean. But in reality, The Mediterranean (as in this cafe and restaurant) is in Birkenhead on Auckland's North Shore.

Zaid Yacoub owner of The Mediterranean says it is impossible to assign the food on his menu to any particular country in the the region. Photo / Dean Purcell

Restaurant boss Zaid Yacoub, 51, and his family who run the restaurant hail from Iraq, but said Mediterranean fare served at his restaurant cannot be assigned to any particular country in the region.

"Dishes are quite similar in many Mediterranean and Middle Eastern countries, so what I tell my guests are to let their tastebuds and imagination guide them to where they want to be when they eat here," he said.

Today 21 countries and territories have coastlines on the Mediterranean Sea including Albania, Croatia, Cyprus, Egypt, Greece, Israel, Lebanon, Libya, Malta, Monaco, Morocco and Turkey among others.

Meat skewers are among the favourite items on the menu. Photo / Dean Purcell

Pasta, pizza, kebab and falafel are recognisable Mediterranean food that can be found everywhere, but with local differences depending on where they come from.

Yacoub recommends his meat souvlaki on skewers - made with lamb or chicken, marinated with herbs as such rosemary, oregano and thyme.

These lamb and chicken pieces marinated the Mediterranean way, are skewered with sweet onion, and grilled over an open ﬂame.

The mezze platter offers a taste of falafel, hummus, tzatziki, baba ghanoush, olives and ﬂatbread. Photo / Dean Purcell

"With flatbread and a side of salad it is a very substantial dinner, but we also love eating the herb infused grilled meats and vegetables accompanied by drinks," Yacoub said.

The mezze platter gives you a taste of falafel, hummus, tzatziki, baba ghanoush, olives which are served with flatbread.

Most famous of the dips is of course the hummus, which is a staple in countries such as Egypt, Turkey, Israel, and Cyprus.

The creamy dip is made mainly from chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and garlic.

Belly dancer Aida Sajadi is a regular performer at The Mediterranean, and also dances at special events there. Photo / Dean Purcell

"Many people know hummus, and it can be quite a thing and our flatbread can be quite irresistible when taken fresh and dipped into our house-made hummus," Yacoub said.

"Getting stuck into this hummus dish is actually a very good way for people to feel close and bond together."

Yacoub said he loved the location of his restaurant, and had been a regular customer there before taking over from a previous owner a few years ago.

"It's got outdoor and indoor dining, and capacity to hold around 200 people so it is a place that we can host all kinds of celebrations and occasions," he said.

Shisha adds to the relaxed vibe at the Mediterranean Cafe in Chatswood. Photo / Dean Purcell

The party vibe is electric on evenings when belly dancer Aida Sajadi performs there - which in pre-pandemic times was every weekend and on regular Persian Nights evenings.

No one exactly knows the origin of the ancient art of belly dancing, but it is a musical expression popular in Egypt and other countries in the region.

But in Iran, the Islamic republic where Sajadi is from, women practicing the art can be penalised.

Although dancing itself is not defined as a crime in Iran's penal code, based on its constitution an "indecent act in public" is a crime and public dancing can be interpreted as an indecent act, and punished. Dancing can be performed on stage only by men.

Pita flat bread is served to dip the hummus with. Photo / Dean Purcell

But Yacoub said belly dancers are very popular in most Mediterranean countries and are hired to dance at special events including weddings and birthday celebrations.

"That is why belly dancing has been a staple of this restaurant since even before we took over the business," he said.

"Aida brings about fun and a lively spirit to the restaurant, and this also makes the customers feel special and make their dining experience with us more complete."

Vegans are not forgotten at the Mediterranean. Photo / Dean Purcell

Yacoub and his family first arrived in New Zealand in 1995, and having this restaurant business has been a dream come true.

"Yes it has been tough during the recent months because of Covid-19, but it has been an absolute joy that we have this opportunity to continue sharing the flavours, traditions and festivities of the Mediterranean," he said.

"Our main mission is to make sure our customers will fall in love with the Mediterranean philosophy of good wine, good food, and most importantly, family."

* The Mediterranean is at Unit V 27 27 Mokoia Road, Birkenhead