Lincoln's Table: The World Tour - Secret Thai Garden, Otahuhu (Thailand)

Guests walk through a boardwalk tunnel lined with tusk-like arches and plants as they make their way to their tables. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Herald reporter and foodie Lincoln Tan takes you to some of Auckland's eating places that make you feel like you're in another country.

Take a walk through tusk-like arches and imagine you're in a garden somewhere in Bangkok as you pass little Buddha structures and waterways to make your way to your table.

Secret Thai Garden was once the home of Aranya Clark when she was with her ex-partner Nobby, but she has been single-handedly running the operations in Otahuhu since they split four years ago.

Better known as Tommy, Aranya is a chef born and raised in Surat Thani, Thailand, but moved here when she met Nobby and Secret Thai Garden was a venture they both started in 2001.

Aranya Clark's former home is operating as a Thai restaurant after turning it into a Thai Garden 20 years ago. Photo / Jason Oxenham

"Our dream was to have a place where people can not only enjoy Thai food, but also experience what it is like being in Thailand," Tommy said.

"We never imagined something like Covid would come, but it is as if we have been planning for this. Kiwis can't travel to Thailand now, and our Thai garden restaurant is the closest they can get to being there."

All the outdoor teak furniture used at the restaurant was imported from Chiang Mai in Northern Thailand, and over the years Tommy has also created an extensive vegetable garden - where the chefs source and select fresh produce for their dishes.

Dozens of Buddha statues line the pathway at Secret Thai Garden. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Other than the Thai-style gate and restaurant signage, the Station Road property looks pretty ordinary. But walk in and you will be transported to a different land - Thailand.

Guests will walk through a boardwalk tunnel lined with tusk-like arches and plants, passing the Buddhas and waterways as they make their way to their tables.

Central to the restaurant is an old tree, and underneath it is a larger Buddha and some teak furniture from Chiang Mai.

Aranya Clark says the larb and red duck curry are two must-have dishes at her eatery. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Next to one of the dining areas is an old tuk-tuk, a type of three-wheeled open vehicle that is popular in Thai cities. Here it is a popular prop for people to take photos.

"For people who are new here, they will walk around and take many photos like as if they are really on a holiday in Thailand," Tommy said.

"Although we have been around for 20 years, most of our customers are regulars and many people still don't know we exist."

Secret Thai Garden aims to offer an authentic Thai dining experience. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Eating out in Thailand, where people sit on street corners and market squares is indeed a culinary adventure. This is an experience Tommy wants guests to experience at the Secret Thai Garden too.

"Everywhere in Thailand can be turned into an eating place, from car parks to even riverside, so that is what we did here too so people can have an authentic experience of the Thai food scene," Tommy said.

For food, Tommy recommends a combination entree comprising Thai canapes, stuffed chicken wings, spring rolls and Thai fish cakes to start.

People like to take photos at the old tuk tuk inside the Secret Thai Garden. Photo / Jason Oxenham

An all time favourite among her customers over the years is the chicken cashew nut dish, which is stir-fried with seasonal vegetables.

For those more familiar with Thai food, her recommendation is to try larb - a popular Northern Thai dish comprising of minced chicken, beef or pork with fresh mint leaves, coriander, chillies, roasted rice powder and lemon juice.

Furniture, ornaments and statues were shipped from Thailand. Photo / Jason Oxenham

One of the best-selling dishes at Secret Thai Garden is also the red duck curry.

Thai food can be found at every corner in Auckland these days, but there is only one place where you can have this Thai dining experience of your dreams.

* Thai Secret Garden, 25 Station Road, Ōtāhuhu