Lilah Rosenfeldt has been crowned winner of the 2024 Bay of Plenty Young Grower competition.
The 26-year-old trials specialist at Zespri International accepted the prestigious award in front of her work colleagues and best friend of 14 years at a ceremony in Mount Maunganui last night, an event media release said.
“It was pretty special to have my entire work crew to see me accept the award and my best friend. She has been my best friend since we were 12 and my biggest support,” she said.
Rosenfeldt was presented the award by Associate Minister of Agriculture Nicola Grigg, and said while she did not expect to win, it meant a lot to have been recognised as the region’s top young grower.
“I feel very shocked. It hasn’t really sunk in yet.
Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford, Western Bay of Plenty Mayor James Denyer, Horticulture NZ chairman Barry O’Neil, and New Zealand Kirifruit Growers Incchairman Mark Mayston also attended.
The day-long competition at Mount Maunganui College and Mercury Baypark saw eight contestants complete nine practical and theoretical tasks, finishing with a speech competition at the gala dinner.
Rosenfeldt won the Horticentre agrichemical safety award and the Holland Beckett Speech Competition, impressing the judges with her three-minute speech on how Gen Z values unlocked new levels of profitability in the horticulture sector.
“I had a lot of fun completing all of the different tasks,” Rosenfeldt said in the statement.
She had been a part of the kiwifruit industry for about seven years including three as an orchard manager. She is currently a trials specialist at Zespri International, carrying out research and trials on kiwifruit orchards.
Competing for the second time, Rosenfeldt said she entered the Young Grower competition to learn new skills and meet other people passionate about the horticulture industry.
“I did it in Gisborne when I was 22, and because I am new to the Bay and I had such a good time last time, I thought I would do it again.”
Runner-up went to Jack Canham and third place to Levi Horton.
Young Grower Bay of Plenty Upskilling Committee chairperson, Erin Atkinson, said the calibre of contestants seemed to step up year after year.
“They are knowledge-seekers, and extremely ambitious, which gives us the confidence that we are in safe hands heading into the future. They are an amazing group of contestants.”
Atkinson said the Young Grower events were “extremely important” for the industry’s future.
Fertco nutrient management - Grace Lowery KVH biosecurity - Jack Canham Farmlands ‘a day in the life an orchard manager’ - Jack Canham NZ Avos ‘injecting trees to protect phytophthora root rot’ - Brad Whitehead
Power Farming tractor ‘connecting and detaching implement’ - Levi Horton
Apata ‘grafting softwood and propagation of hardwood species’ - Jack Canham
ASB Innovation challenge - Levi Horton
Mayston Partners orchard profitability analysis - Jack Canham
Holland Beckett speech competition - Lilah Rosenfeldt
Upskilling Committee $2500 scholarship - James Hickman