Bay of Plenty Young Grower competition next week

Organised by New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc (NZKGI), the competition aims to recognise and celebrate the skills, knowledge, and innovation demonstrated by young horticulturists in the region.

Participants from various horticultural sectors, including kiwifruit and avocados, will engage in a series of practical and theoretical activities designed to test their abilities across multiple areas.

They will also have the opportunity to network with industry leaders, exchange ideas, and gain insights into the latest techniques and practices driving the horticulture sector forward.

The winner of the Bay of Plenty Young Grower competition will go on to represent the region in the National Young Grower of the Year competition in Hawke’s Bay.

Ōpōtiki orchard manager Sydney Hines was the 2023 Bay of Plenty Young Grower.

“The Bay of Plenty Young Grower competition is such a great platform for local young growers to develop their skills and build valuable industry connections,” says Erin Atkinson, chairwoman of the Bay of Plenty Upskilling Committee.

“This year’s competitors represent the future of the horticulture industry. As a former winner and long-time participant, I have had the privilege of witnessing young growers advance in their horticultural careers through the competition. We encourage everyone to join us and support these talented young growers as they showcase their skills.”

The competition will take place at Mount Maunganui College starting at 9am and is open to the public who can attend for free. The ticketed awards dinner will also take place on the same day.

Jack Tortoiseshell

I am an orchard manager for DMS Progrowers. After leaving school at 16, I joined DMS as an orchard assistant and have had experience working in all aspects of orchard and post-harvest operations. Last year I became the youngest-ever orchard manager employed by DMS. The connections I have made with people throughout the industry as a result of entering young grower last year have been invaluable and I am entering again to further widen my connections throughout the kiwifruit and horticulture sector within the Bay of Plenty region, while also challenging myself to learn as much as I can from both the other young growers and industry representatives. In my spare time, I love to skydive over beautiful Lake Taupō.

James Hickman

I am a research technician at Plant and Food Research in Te Puke with the kiwifruit physiology team. My biggest achievement to date would be graduating with my Bachelor of Science at the University of Otago where I majored in plant biotechnology. I am entering the young grower competition to continue building my horticultural knowledge and to build connections to help support the horticulture industry. Outside of work I enjoy going to the gym, playing sports and coaching water polo.

Levi Horton

I grew up in the country on a dairy farm in Pongakawa. I saw the expansion of kiwifruit across the neighbouring farms and decided I wanted to get in on it. Fast forward to 2022, I completed my degree in horticultural science and began working for Southern Cross Horticulture. Four months later I was managing my first orchard. I am entering the competition to put my skills to the test and learn from those around me at a similar stage in life and their career. My greatest achievement is where I am today in my personal and work life. I enjoy wakeboarding, mountain biking and dirt biking in my spare time.