The family of British hiker Eli Sweeting say a light was spotted on a descent route in the area he went missing in.
Sweeting has been missing since Sunday, May 4, after embarking on a solo trek in the Mitre Peak area in Fiordland National Park.
His family, who have flown to New Zealand to assist in the search, have pleaded for public support as search efforts continue for the experienced hiker.
A GoFundMe page has been launched by a friend of the family to raise funds for the ongoing search, with donations sought to support local search and rescue teams, drone operations, and the costs faced by Eli‘s family, who have flown from the UK to Milford Sound to assist with the effort.
“The challenges are that the bush is so dense that it is hard for infrared to pick up any signs,” Serena wrote.
“Searches are due to continue from Friday 9th. We need more people on the ground but this has to be experienced climbers who can safely belay themselves in and out of the area.”
The fundraising campaign aims not only to support the logistical and safety needs of the search operation but also to thank and aid the organisations involved.
“We would also like to raise money for New Zealand Search and Rescue and Alpine Search and Rescue and The Real New Zealand to say thank you and to aid them in the incredible life-saving work they do,” Serena wrote.
Described by his sister as a passionate adventurer and experienced climber, Sweeting is known for his deep connection to the outdoors and supportive nature.
“My brother is one of the kindest, most compassionate people in my life and he has always been there for me,” Serena wrote.
“He inspires me to live and get out of my comfort zone, as well as listens and genuinely wants to know you and your story. Anyone who has met him will know what I mean. He has such a positive, vibrant and supportive energy.”
“We just want him home safe,” she wrote.
“It doesn’t need to be a big donation, every little helps, even sharing this page. If you can help it would mean the world to us all.”
Police have acknowledged the commitment of all those assisting, including searchers and support crews.
Specialist teams involved include Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) units from across the southern region, a Dunedin-based search dog team, the Wakatipu Alpine Cliff Rescue team, Dunedin LandSAR Cliff Rescue, the Otago Surf Life Saving Club, and the Southland Amateur Radio Club.