“Eli Sweeting has been missing since Sunday 4th May after failing to return home from a hike up Mitre Peak in New Zealand,” his sister Serena Sweeting wrote in a statement shared to the page.

“There has currently been an incredible effort made by the New Zealand Police, Search and Rescue, Alpine Search and Rescue, The Real New Zealand and from Milford Sound locals.”

According to the family, a light was spotted along the descent route earlier in the week, prompting concentrated search efforts in that area.

However, weather warnings forced a halt to operations on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The challenges are that the bush is so dense that it is hard for infrared to pick up any signs,” Serena wrote.

British hiker Eli Sweeting has been missing in Milford Sound since Sunday. Photo / Supplied

“Searches are due to continue from Friday 9th. We need more people on the ground but this has to be experienced climbers who can safely belay themselves in and out of the area.”

The fundraising campaign aims not only to support the logistical and safety needs of the search operation but also to thank and aid the organisations involved.

“We would also like to raise money for New Zealand Search and Rescue and Alpine Search and Rescue and The Real New Zealand to say thank you and to aid them in the incredible life-saving work they do,” Serena wrote.

Described by his sister as a passionate adventurer and experienced climber, Sweeting is known for his deep connection to the outdoors and supportive nature.

“My brother is one of the kindest, most compassionate people in my life and he has always been there for me,” Serena wrote.

“He inspires me to live and get out of my comfort zone, as well as listens and genuinely wants to know you and your story. Anyone who has met him will know what I mean. He has such a positive, vibrant and supportive energy.”

“We just want him home safe,” she wrote.

“It doesn’t need to be a big donation, every little helps, even sharing this page. If you can help it would mean the world to us all.”

Around 40 staff and volunteers are now involved in the effort, with a large-scale ground and aerial operation scheduled over the coming days.

Police have acknowledged the commitment of all those assisting, including searchers and support crews.

Specialist teams involved include Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) units from across the southern region, a Dunedin-based search dog team, the Wakatipu Alpine Cliff Rescue team, Dunedin LandSAR Cliff Rescue, the Otago Surf Life Saving Club, and the Southland Amateur Radio Club.