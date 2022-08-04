The plane departed Franz Josef at about 9 am this morning and was en route to Rangiora. Photo / Mt Hutt, Facebook

A light plane has gone missing over the Southern Alps.

The plane departed Franz Josef at about 9am this morning and was en route to Rangiora.

The Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ) is coordinating the search for a missing aircraft.

They notified RCCNZ that its assistance may be required at 11am this morning after the aircraft was reported overdue.

A spokesperson from the RCCNZ said that weather has so far hampered efforts to get rescue assets to the area to undertake a search.

"Aoraki/Mt Cook Alpine Cliff Rescue is preparing to join the search, and will liaise with a local helicopter operator should conditions improve.

"An RNZAF NH90 helicopter is repositioning to the South Island to assist".