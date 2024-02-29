Taranaki's Darryl Takerei will face Liam Messam in his professional boxing debut at TSB Stadium in May.

Taranaki roading supervisor Darryl Takerei will make his professional boxing debut against former All Black and Chiefs player Liam Messam in May.

The fight will be part of the Taranaki Explosion at New Plymouth’s TSB Stadium on May 25.

At the event, there will be about 10 fights between well-known locals on the undercard, culminating in the professional fight between Messam and Takerei over four three-minute rounds.

Takerei, 31, fights out of Box Office Boxing New Plymouth and took part in the Taranaki Explosion in 2020.

He also had two amateur bouts in his early 20s, but facing Messam is the next step up.

Taranaki Explosion promoter Sam Rapira said Takerei was a strong talent.

“He never really committed himself to boxing to have an extensive amateur career but he had the makings. I think he’s going to do really well. He’s the underdog but he’s got a shot at winning.

“He’s had amateur and corporate fights and has won them all. He goes good, but this is obviously a step up against an elite athlete like Liam. It’s a bit of a Cinderella Man story.

“I think that’s why people are going to flock to see it, because he’s just a Joe Bloggs, one of us, and he’s fighting this elite athlete. It’s going to be fascinating to watch,” Rapira said.

Since debuting in 2015, Messam, 39, has had six professional fights - with one knockout.

Liam Messam will take on Darryl Takerei in a professional boxing bout at TSB Stadium, New Plymouth. Photo / Photosport

Messam said he needed to be convinced to agree to the fight.

“I was semi-retired because boxing takes a lot out of you. It took a bit of convincing from Sam to get me back in the ring.

“I thought it was a good opportunity. I turn 40 soon, so it’ll be pretty cool to see if a 40-year-old can still keep up with the young fellas.

“I’ll crack into training on March 1 and we’ll see how we go. This is my seventh fight camp so I’ve got a well-structured routine in place.”

His trainer at Hamilton-based Hit Fitness HQ, Cairo George, said Messam will be preparing alongside several top New Zealand boxers, also from their stable, so he will have the means for the best preparation possible.

Rapira said the last time Messam fought in New Plymouth was in May 2022.

“It was a huge show and it will be again. People love seeing somebody well-known, Liam is a star around here.”

Back in 2022, Messam was matched with Thomas Russell and won by unanimous decision.

“The whole community came along. It’s an awesome event that Sam runs, it was an awesome buzz and atmosphere,” Messam said.

“I love seeing the corporate guys get involved, too. Any corporates that are keen to get in the ring and tick it off the bucket list, come on down. It’s going to be a hell of a night.”

For updates and more information, follow Rapira Events Ltd on Facebook. Tickets will eventually be available via Ticketek.

