Lewis Pass blocked following truck crash

Lewis Pass will be blocked throughout the morning after a truck crash.
Police said they received a report of the crash near the summit of the road around 6.45am.
Only the truck was involved, and the driver had "moderate injuries".
The police said the road would be blocked periodically throughout the morning while emergency services respond to the crash.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Read More
- Missing Lewis Pass, South Island tramper Fergus Stephen found alive and well - NZ Herald
- Lewis pass: West Coast police urge extra care as traffic numbers build up due to Kaikoura quake...
- Clearing Lewis Pass a priority for New Zealand Transport Agency - NZ Herald
- Driver killed in Lewis Pass crash named - NZ Herald
"There are no diversions available and motorists are advised to expect delays."