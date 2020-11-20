Website of the Year

Lewis Pass blocked following truck crash

Logan Church
Reporter, Christchurch, NZ Herald

Lewis Pass will be blocked throughout the morning after a truck crash.

Police said they received a report of the crash near the summit of the road around 6.45am.

Only the truck was involved, and the driver had "moderate injuries".

The police said the road would be blocked periodically throughout the morning while emergency services respond to the crash.

"There are no diversions available and motorists are advised to expect delays."