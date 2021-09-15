Levin truck crash: Person stable after being airlifted to Wellington Hospital

Photo / Nikki Carroll

The person flown to hospital after yesterday's horror crash near Levin is now in a stable condition.

Two trucks and two cars crashed on State Highway 1 north of Levin about 8.40am

A St John spokesperson told the Herald four people were injured in the crash – including a child, who was seriously injured.

One of the truck drivers was "very heavily trapped" and with a police spokesperson said he was "lucky to be alive".

The road was closed for a number of hours while the crash was cleared and the Serious Crash Unit investigated. It is now open.