Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Sarah Stewart and Mayor Bernie Wanden will speak to the media in relation to the on-going incident in Levin today.

Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Sarah Stewart and Mayor Bernie Wanden will speak to the media in relation to the on-going incident in Levin today.

More information regarding the ongoing event in Levin that forced residents from their homes is set to be released by police in a press conference this afternoon.

Eighty residents of Levin's Bledisloe St were forced to leave their homes yesterday as police cordoned off the street and told locals to stay away.

Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Sarah Stewart and Mayor Bernie Wanden will speak to reporters at 1.30pm.

As police negotiations with the resident stretch into their 15th hour, the evacuated residents still haven't been able to return to their homes, with many spending the night in emergency accommodation.

Police armed offenders squad members positioned on Bledisloe St, Levin. Photo by Mark Mitchell.

One resident told the Herald she had not even had a chance to go home after work when police told her she was being evacuated.

"I told the cops my husband was at home and they said they had to leave – so he just jumped in the car – we thought it would just be an hour, so we didn't grab any of our stuff."

Another resident, Diane says she chose to sleep in her car overnight, alongside her husband. They managed two hours sleep, turning the car heater on every now and then for warmth.

The district's mayor, Bernie Wanden, said he was told about the situation around 4.30pm yesterday and advised that evacuations could be necessary.

"A little while later, that began to happen."

He said while the situation has been challenging, it's been rewarding to see how quickly the council and community can mobilise to support the people who need it.

Children were able to play games and watch movies. Pizza and sandwiches were ordered, while tea, coffee and biscuits were made available.

Inspector Sarah Stewart, the Manawatū Area Commander, said a specialist and highly skilled police negotiation team was talking with the resident.

"We know it can be upsetting to be asked to leave your home – especially when we're not able to say much about the incident that's prompted this – but public safety must always be our number one priority and we thank those affected for their co-operation.

Bledisloe St would remain cordoned between Freyberg and Cobham Sts until the incident Wass resolved and police asked members of the public to avoid the area until further notice.

Police have been at Bledisloe St since yesterday afternoon. Photo / Paul Williams

Wanden said people who are curious as to what is happening should stay well away.

"I definitely advise you to stay away and let the police do their job, there's a heavy police presence in the area so you won't get close anyway.

"Go about your day, but be wary of your surroundings and what's going on."

Stewart said It is safe for students from Levin East School and Waiopehu College to attend school today.

But she added the community would notice an increased presence of Police staff in the area.

"Any residents directly affected by the incident who have any specific requests or concerns are asked to visit the Levin Police station and we will provide assistance to them.

"If you cannot go into the station, please call 105 and quote event number P051449147."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 (available 24/7)

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (12pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Anxiety helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

- If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.