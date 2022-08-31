Police cordoned off the surrounding streets for nearly 30 hours earlier this month. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A man at the centre of a 30-hour siege with armed police was allegedly in a civil dispute over possession of the Levin house he was living in and when police were called he threatened to blow the place up.

Paul Kenneth Smith appeared via video link in the Levin District Court today charged with arson, threatening to kill or causing grievous bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon, and causing harm by posting digital communications.

The 62-year-old has not entered a plea but a summary of facts produced in court outlines the police case against Smith.

On August 4 police cordoned off Bledisloe St in Levin and began evacuating dozens of neighbouring residents after responding to what was initially reported as a self-harm incident.

According to the police the property had been the subject of a lengthy civil dispute between Smith and other parties since 2017.

Smith had allegedly been obstructing the process and refused to vacate the property.

The police alleged he had become fixated on the idea that his late mother was murdered, and that a large list of people including the courts were complicit in the murder.

It's claimed that in April Smith sent an email to the executor and trustee of the estate with an attached photograph of Smith's deceased mother which caused significant emotional harm to the person and other staff at the law firm.

Police armed offenders squad members positioned on Bledisloe St, Levin, as they negotiate with a man that had barricaded himself in a house on the street. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A follow-up email allegedly contained a letter that referred to his mother's "murder" and went on to name 32 people Smith believed to be involved, stating that those on the list had either been tried for murder or for aiding in murder.

The police confirmed the trial was fictional.

The email allegedly listed those involved as staff at the law firm in charge of administering the estate, including some of their and family members' home addresses.

The letter allegedly stated that when those on the list were found guilty they would have two choices of sentence: accident or suicide and that "the gangs" would carry out these sentences.

Police claim the last page of the letter contained a pre-written form authorising certain funeral directors to uplift and dispose of those bodies and left space for the recipient to fill in their own personal details.

Police claim that days before the stand-off, on August 2, a possession order was attempted to be served on Smith but that he allegedly made threats to kill the court bailiff who was serving the order.

The bailiff called police who spoke to Smith through a locked mesh screen door.

Police claim Smith told them he would not be taken out of his house without being killed.

Police armed offenders squad respond to an incident at a house in Bledisloe St in Levin in early August. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An hour later he called local media and allegedly reiterated those threats.

Police evacuated nearby homes surrounding Smith's address. When they attempted to approach the property they said Smith poured something on the ground that produced a gas - causing police to withdraw.

Over a period of 48 hours police attempted to resolve the situation.

Smith set fire to the lounge and hallway of the property and barricaded himself in an end bedroom, police claim.

The fire service was able to bring the fire under control and gain entry to the bedroom by cutting through an external wall, after which they pulled Smith from the house.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

About 80 nearby residents were evacuated during the incident. Horowhenua District Council co-ordinated a response that found emergency accommodation for affected residents.

Neighbours were allowed to return to their homes late the following night, after more than 30 hours.

Smith is due to appear in court again in mid-October.