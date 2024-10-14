Harvey said if a berm becomes a hazard, residents could also report it to the council and it would address any safety concerns.
“Council takes fire safety seriously, and we encourage residents to report any potential hazards so they can be dealt with promptly. Our open spaces maintenance team will continue to manage weeds around service assets such as poles and posts to ensure that key areas remain safe and tidy.”
He said the decision to stop urban berm mowing “was not made lightly” and rising costs left the council with limited options.
“Feedback from the community through the LTP consultation indicated a strong preference for cutting costs.
“It’s important to note that Horowhenua was one of the few councils still offering this service, and while we acknowledge that some may be disappointed with the decision, it was made to relieve financial pressure on ratepayers, particularly those on fixed incomes.”
Asked how feedback from residents would be handled moving forward, Harvey said the situation highlights the “balancing act” faced by local government.