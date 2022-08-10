The Armed Offenders Squad outside the property last week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The 62-year-old man at the centre of a lengthy police standoff is facing multiple charges.

The man was rescued from his burning property in Levin last week after an almost 24-hour long standoff with police.

Around 80 people were evacuated from the neighbouring properties on Thursday last week when he allegedly threatened self-harm.

By the evening, the house was ablaze. The man was hospitalised but has since been released and is being remanded in custody.

A police spokesperson confirmed he faces charges of threatening to kill, arson, possession of an offensive weapon and causing harm by posting digital communication.

He will appear in court on August 31.