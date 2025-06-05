Cars involved in the "Levin invasion" boy racer meet last Friday have been listed for sale on Facebook after being impounded.
Multiple cars involved in last week’s “Levin invasion” boy racer meet have been listed for sale online - but buyers will need to wait 28 days for the vehicles to be released from impoundment.
Numerous listings appeared on Facebook Marketplace after the dramatic car enthusiast gathering in Horowhenua, in whichfireworks were shot at police, multiple people were hit by cars or run over, and officers had to fire sponge rounds into the crowd to clear a way for paramedics.
Seven people - including two police officers - were injured, a woman’s legs were run over, and diesel was poured on the street and set alight during several incidents related to the meet on Friday night.
The listing owner told the Herald her partner used the car for skids and now couldn’t be bothered waiting for it to be released from impound, “so he’d rather sell it cheap to someone who may use it or need it, as this car was basically full legal aside [from] cut springs”.
She and her partner attended the meet on Friday night and the car was tracked to a mate’s house by the Eagle helicopter, with officers showing up two minutes after the car was taken there.
“My partner is a very honest person so he gave it up straight away as he only wanted to do one skid.”
He was arrested and now must go to court, she said.
“He’s not worried about it, a bit upset about his decision to skid at the event, however, but not worried about losing it as we work full time and have multiple cars which are legal. This one was just a fun weekend car, really.”
She said they had made “a lot of very sincere apologies” since attending the event and didn’t expect her partner to attend meets “anytime soon”.
“I think he’ll stick to racing his cars on the track after last weekend’s event. We are very sorry to all NZ police for wasting their time and resources, however he only done a small skid and didn’t mean for it to get taken this far at all.”
The woman noted her partner had tried opening a skid pad on a friend’s farm but did not get approval for health and safety reasons.
“After this weekend I don’t think he wants to put his skid cars on private roads or public anymore, I think he wants to keep the ones he has and stick to the track days.
“It was a super fun event, however, but really silly behaviour from a lot of people.”
She said the meet was a fun experience, but people getting injured was not part of the fun. She also felt the police “came in way too hot”, but considered the night as good overall.
Another young man who has listed his car for sale said he attended what he called the “Levin invasion” and was also arrested after being tracked to another location.
The 18-year-old said while he had listed his car he was only going to sell it if someone made an offer he couldn’t refuse.