Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Levin boy racer meet: Impounded cars listed for sale on Facebook

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Cars involved in the "Levin invasion" boy racer meet last Friday have been listed for sale on Facebook after being impounded.

Cars involved in the "Levin invasion" boy racer meet last Friday have been listed for sale on Facebook after being impounded.

Multiple cars involved in last week’s “Levin invasion” boy racer meet have been listed for sale online - but buyers will need to wait 28 days for the vehicles to be released from impoundment.

Numerous listings appeared on Facebook Marketplace after the dramatic car enthusiast gathering in Horowhenua, in which

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand