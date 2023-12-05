Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Will Act’s ‘national debate’ conflict with royals? And more on smoking, budgets and infrastructure

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Britain's King Charles III (front) and William, Prince of Wales. A reader fears New Zealand will become a republic without proper debate. Photo / Getty Images

Britain's King Charles III (front) and William, Prince of Wales. A reader fears New Zealand will become a republic without proper debate. Photo / Getty Images

I wait with bated breath for the national debate that Act intends to start soon, according to the article “Act sets stage for national debate” (NZ Herald, December 4). In particular

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand