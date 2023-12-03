Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Infrastructure problems, politics and rubbish collection plans

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
The Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway - is population growth the key to making infrastructure projects more affordable?

The Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway - is population growth the key to making infrastructure projects more affordable?

New Zealand is the most expensive country in the world to build new infrastructure [in].” So says the man who has spent several years and many hundreds of millions trying to drive a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand