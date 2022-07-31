Letters: Why are we so short of workers? Unemployment poser, Soaring food costs

A trolley of groceries at Countdown Supermarket, Quay Street, Auckland City. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Why are we so short of workers?

Even though I only read it once as a teenager back in the 1970s, I remember that a huge element of Alvin Toffler's Future Shock was how to deal with the excess of leisure that technology was about to unleash on the world.

At that time computerisation, robotics and automation were in their infancy and we had unemployment rates around most OECD countries running in double digits. Only recently we have again been warned of the spectre of automation and the job losses that could follow, the reimagination of work, retraining of people etc.

However, worldwide there seems to be a shortage of trained people in just about every discipline imaginable — doctors, nurses, builders, electricians, plumbers, drivers, agriculture, horticulture, you name it and there's a shortage.

I cannot comprehend how this has come to be the case. Female participation in the workplace is way higher than in the 70s and more and more people are working into their later years and yet we are still so desperately short of people. Perhaps understanding that conundrum is a key to resolving the related problems.

John Christiansen, Mt Albert.

Unemployment poser

According to official statistics, New Zealand's unemployment rate is 3.2 per cent, or 93,000 people. We also have another 105,000 people who have been on the Jobseeker benefit for more than one year. Are these people not unemployed? If you add the two figures together we get 198,000 people. That's 7 per cent of our working age population, not 3.2 per cent.

Mark van Praagh, Hobsonville Point.

Soaring food costs

I read "Soaring cost of living hits hard" (NZ Herald, July 28) and was not surprised in the upsurge of people needing food parcels. I get groceries for three people in this house — two pensioners and my daughter. I was shocked to see a product I normally purchase had increased from $6.99 to $21.49. How is that justified?

To make matters worse, of the 37 items I purchased, $20+ was GST. It is time the Government looked seriously at changing GST on food. Why can't it be like Australia where there is only GST on cooked food?

Lorriane Smith, Hastings.

Spectre of Muldoon

The Weekend Herald (July 30) interview with Grant Robertson and his admission that his attitude to money was heavily influenced by the mistakes of Robert Muldoon, says a lot. Robertson seems completely oblivious that he is behaving in a similar fashion to Muldoon, so hasn't learnt anything. Both fired and/or fire money around like drunken sailors.

And he could fix one of Muldoon's awful errors immediately and just put the toll back on the harbour bridge. That would go a long way to fund Dove Myer Robinson's plans for Auckland transport solutions. But it won't happen — it's far too sensible.

Duncan Priest, Te Awanga.

Covid preoccupation

John Roughan's column (Weekend Herald, July 30) criticising our society for being too preoccupied with Covid, rather than being sprightly like Sydneysiders, makes depressing reading. We have about 18 deaths a day "attributable to Covid" and an increasing and unknown quantity of long Covid cases, which will be an ongoing burden on our health system and on the lives of sufferers.

This is not something we should ignore. Yet Roughan bemoans the fact that publicity continues to be given to the very low key measures which are in place to combat this ongoing health crisis. One would expect a seasoned and knowledgeable commentator to be able to give the Government credit for managing the Covid situation as well as it has, while not abstaining from criticism where he thinks it is deserved.

Instead, he joins the procession of media commentators who think their mission is to wave goodbye to this government while having no clear view of the rag-tag mob who seek to replace it. It reminds me of the media chorus of condemnation which ensued when Helen Clark took office as prime minister in 1999. But, Labour managed very well for the next 9 years, and set us up for prosperity and resilience. This time, the media chorus is in anticipation of a Labour departure. Be careful what you wish for, is all I can say.

Gavin Kay, Remuera.

Greening tourism

Excellent news for our tourism sector — New Zealand is open for business. Our tourist operators will be delighted after two difficult years.

Great to see thousands of enthusiastic job-seekers at Auckland Airport's expo. Let the visitors pour in; it's going to be a wonderful summer. However, what is not mentioned is that, with very few exceptions, our tourist industry is based on the use of fossil fuels — rental cars, campervans, buses, aircraft and cruise ships all add to our carbon emissions.

Our planet is on a knife edge; we see the effects of climate change in every corner of the globe. How much longer are we prepared to put our economy before care for the environment?

Linda McGrogan, Taupō.

Patching gang

The story of the frustrated Northwest Auckland motorist repairing potholes on his rural road himself (Weekend Herald, July 30) reminded me how these were dealt with many years ago. No impressively sleek and sparkling traffic control vehicles or $1 million worth of cones — rather a truck cruised the neighbourhood with a crew of two or three men spotting holes in roads and filling them in. A wooden plank over the cab was inscribed with the words "patching gang". Very basic, very effective, and probably at moderate cost to the council and the ratepayers.

Anne Martin, Helensville.

Racial equality

Australia's new Aboriginal MP Jacinta Price was hailed last week in delivering one of the greatest maiden speeches in her country's history. She said she'd had enough of being symbolically recognised because of her race, and this pointless and widespread virtue signalling of identity politics had to stop.

Instead, there needed to be a concentration on free enterprise in a country where all people must be regarded as absolutely equal, and where business and job creation were more important than the shackles of welfare dependency. There needed to be solutions that bring real change in lives from the domestic violence, child abuse, and crime, which is the current lifestyle of so many people. She said she railed against the false narrative of racism, which was dividing a great nation, and concluded by saying we each must be defined as equals, with attention not to our race, but to the content of our character. We in NZ should listen carefully to this heartfelt message, which received a prolonged standing ovation from all assembled parliamentarians, regardless of their political affiliations.

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Rugby blues

Commiserations to the Black Ferns on losing to Australia and missing out on an anticipated gold medal. Let's hope the same disappointment does not extend to the All Blacks losing to South Africa. If it does, the depression descending over our country will not just be an economic one.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

Sport around sport

One of the best things about sport is observing the sport around sport. The recent Ireland rugby visit became much more than simply the minutes on the field. Fans and followers, fault finders and knockers, came out to play after the final whistle. The real sport had begun.

So too the Commonwealth Games. Are we to squeeze all we can out of that rich event? The field is so wide, a true sportsperson's dream. Sure there are the triumphs, the glass sometimes more than half full, but this is us, the true NZ sports fan. There is so much failure to feast on.

I'll kick off — the Black Ferns, Olympic champions, lost in the semifinal. Who should we pillory and sack? When will the review of the whole organisation be announced? Which former CEOs and former players can we muster to pour on the condemnation? After all, it is our way isn't it? Let the games begin.

Peter Nicholson, Ruatangata.

Value of free speech

While the Government is planning new hate speech laws it is worth thinking about free speech. It is paramount in a democratic society to promote free speech. It encourages diverse voices, differing opinions, creativity of thought and encourages a vibrant, vigorous culture. In America it is so important that free speech is protected by the First Amendment to the US Constitution.

David de Lacey, Newmarket.

On Christopher Luxon

To use the Aussie vernacular, CLux seems to be bit of a "drongo".

Barbara Matthews, Ōnehunga.

On Grant Robertson

Having witnessed a senior politician buffooning around in Parliament in a failed attempt at humour, I was left with the feeling that his presence must have deprived a village somewhere of its idiot.

Philip Lenton, Somerville.

On rugby

It is pleasing to see Mark Robinson, chief executive of NZ Rugby, speaking with the media again and taking responsibility for the poor performance of the last two weeks.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Short & sweet

You know we're in trouble when the ABs coach has the word "IF" embroidered on his cap.

Chris Parker, Campbells Bay.

On benefits

Benefits have risen by 10 per cent a year for the last four years. How much have teachers' or nurses' wages increased in this time?

Neville Cameron, Auckland.

On Tamaki

Re "Tamaki charged over road smash" (Weekend Herald, July 30) — even if he gets the $3,000 maximum fine it will cost him absolutely nothing as his followers will pay it as usual.

Murray Hunter, Titirangi.