Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters to the editor: What’s so wrong with Treaty Principles Bill debate?; More guns mean more violence

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Cartoonist Rod Emmerson's take on Act leader David Seymour's Treaty Principles Bill.

Cartoonist Rod Emmerson's take on Act leader David Seymour's Treaty Principles Bill.

What’s so wrong with a Treaty referendum?

I write to express my concern and confusion over the opposition to holding a referendum on the Treaty Principles Bill (NZ Herald, September 9).

It seems

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand