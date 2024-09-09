It is vital for our democracy that we embrace transparent and participatory methods of decision-making. A referendum on the Treaty Principles Bill would be a constructive step in this direction and would serve to strengthen our democratic institutions.

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Clergy commands

Religion has a long history of authoritarianism with man-made rules keeping the masses under control and poor, so that elite clergy can enjoy power and wealth. This less than benevolent ethos is evident in the 400 church leaders’ reported call to oppose the Treaty Principles Bill - which has not even been published yet, let alone been read by any of them.

How can clarification of our laws in support of both the actual 1840 Treaty of Waitangi and our democracy be wrong? New Zealanders deserve a first-world country, not one run by self-interested totalitarians.

Fiona Mackenzie, Whangaparāoa.

No conversation

David Seymour claims that one is being undemocratic if one opposes and speaks out against his proposed Treaty Principles Bill.

He originally stated he wanted a conversation about the bill, but he has declined invitations to go to hui and if any group or individual speaks about their views, he claims they are either disrespectful or undemocratic.

Does he believe that only he and the 10% who voted for him are right and the rest of the population are wrong?

Conversation is between two or more people, not just one.

Patricia Guptill, Wattle Downs.

Driver attack

My heart went out to bus driver Rajnish Trehan, who suffered a loosened tooth and five stitches in his chin, for asking a thug to tag on using his AT Hop card, while driving on Saturday morning in Avondale (NZ Herald, September 9).

This brittle and unpalatable coalition Government emblazoned their multimillion-dollar election campaigns with “Tough on crime” slogans.

Meanwhile, four homicides in a week and the regular bashing of public servants, tell us a completely different story.

Mr Trehan didn’t even receive a police attendance to complain to.

The thugs must be smirking all the way to their troglodyte caves.

Mike Preece, Opua.

Health priorities

Health NZ’s statistics show that elective waitlists are still blowing out – 77,000 New Zealanders are waiting longer than they should for their first appointment with specialists in April 2024. That’s 20,000 more than a year ago.

Another 32,000 are waiting for treatment. Shouldn’t Dr Shane Reti and Health NZ commissioner Lester Levy hire all the staff we need to cut down waitlists rather than cut costs? Have they got their priorities right?

Kushlan Sugathapala, Epsom.

Gun violence

We live in a world of great anxiety and uncertainty. It’s astonishing that the coalition Government, under the push of former gun lobbyist Nicole McKee, wants to allow more gun use and fewer restrictions.

It takes only one crazy or evil person to slip through the vetting process and create sickening carnage. And much more likely that random gun violence will occur in response to life’s stresses. Or an opportunistic attack by a gun-wielding gangster will mow down a cop.

We do not need a more permissive gun environment. We know from the USA that more guns means more killing.

Barbara Darragh, Auckland Central.

Demote McKee

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee is showing her ignorance, prejudice and arrogance. Skirting law-making procedure, only consulting with the gun lobby; refusing to wear a head covering at the Christchurch mosque meeting. How much worse can this woman get?

Does she refuse to take her shoes off in the marae when she goes into the meeting house and what would she think of non-Māori if they refused to remove their shoes? She needs to be demoted and someone neutral needs to replace her. If this is the way this Government is going to do business then they are becoming a dictatorship and will not get my vote next time as they are showing contempt for the public.

Tom O'Toole, Taumarunui.








