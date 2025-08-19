In a public statement, the professional historical associations in New Zealand, including the NZ Historical Association and the Professional Historians Association of New Zealand/ Aotearoa have labelled these cuts “false economy at its worst” as they put simply, “our history deserves better”.

Dr Marianne Schultz, Eden Terrace.

Religion’s role in politics

I was interested to read two items in the Herald (Aug 18), one a report on David Seymour’s criticism of church groups for promoting an education programme about Te Tiriti and the issue of Māori wards in local body governance, and the other an opinion piece by historian James Belich about the importance of understanding history.

It seems Seymour has no understanding of history as he seems unaware of Rev Martin Luther King and Bishop Demond Tutu and their example of churches being involved in politics, and fighting racial discrimination in particular.

Grant Watson, Murrays Bay.

Not role of churches

The quickest way to undermine both democracy and religion is to mix the two. That’s possibly why David Seymour spoke out about over 100 churches organising political workshops on Māori wards (Aug 18).

When churches run political workshops, they stop being houses of faith and start being campaign offices. Using the pulpit to push politics isn’t education, it’s manipulation.

When religion and politics mix, both are corrupted. Democracy suffers because one side claims God is on their team, shutting down honest debate. Religion suffers because it gets dragged into the dirt of partisan fights, losing its moral authority.

The Māori wards issue should be decided on democratic principles, representation, fairness, and community needs.

If churches want to run politics, let them stand for election and pay taxes like every other political organisation. But they cannot do both.

By speaking out, Seymour isn’t being anti-religion, he’s protecting it. He’s defending the sacred role of churches and the integrity of our democracy. Both are stronger when they stay in their lanes.

James Gregory, Parnell.

Smartest in what room?

David Seymour is reputed to consider himself the “smartest person in the room”. Now it is reported that he had highly paid officials use their valuable time to compile a report for him on why requiring cyclists to wear protective headgear is a good idea.

Which begs the question, where is this room and who are the other people in it?

If it’s the legislative chamber, then God help us all.

John O’Neill, Dargaville.

A state inside Gaza Strip

New Zealand is under great pressure to recognise the state of Palestine.

Some of the reasons are understandable but the stance taken by the Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa goes way too far.

Why doesn’t our Government be innovative? Only recognise a state of Palestine in the geographical area of Gaza, maybe even then make it conditional on Hamas relinquishing control.

We should not recognise Palestine in terms of the West Bank, parts of Jerusalem and the Golan Heights. Those areas were annexed by Israel after wars.

Gaza today is Israel’s overreaction to terrorism.

Bill Capamagian, Tauranga.

What about the hostages?

There have been many issues raised about recognising Palestine as a nation, but many reasons why we should defer this for a time. The obvious one is, why has Hamas not released the Israeli hostages, and when is it going to do this?

Bruce Woodley, Birkenhead.