Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: We need to teach students how to think, not just get right answers; airport woes; and council spending

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
'The national curriculum’s focus should move away from just numeracy and literacy to a rich and varied curriculum so students want to attend school again.' Photo / 123rf

'The national curriculum’s focus should move away from just numeracy and literacy to a rich and varied curriculum so students want to attend school again.' Photo / 123rf

Another report about New Zealand students falling further behind in maths and science (NZ Herald, December 6).

Shockingly, nearly $200m was lost by Kiwis to scams last year (NZ Herald, November

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand