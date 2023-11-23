Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: We need more cycle lanes to beat congestion; fining vandals; the dangers of gambling

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
A cyclist makes his way along Auckland's Tamaki Drive. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A cyclist makes his way along Auckland's Tamaki Drive. Photo / Jason Oxenham

I read so many letters about congestion and very little about increasing the number of cycle lanes in Auckland. I currently ride 10km each way, about 70 per cent on the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand