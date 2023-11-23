A cyclist makes his way along Auckland's Tamaki Drive. Photo / Jason Oxenham

I read so many letters about congestion and very little about increasing the number of cycle lanes in Auckland. I currently ride 10km each way, about 70 per cent on the road and the rest on cycle lanes. Electric bikes have made commuting so easy. On the flat, I am doing an easy 30km/h. Downhill, I can reach speeds of 40km/h plus. Gone are the days of a sweaty ride. Come on city planners, increase cycle lanes all over Auckland and congestion will become a thing of the past. I see so many wide central median areas. Why? Are these to move traffic lanes closer to the left? Plan from the footpath: Cycle lanes first, then car lanes, then the central strip. I love the fresh air and freedom that comes with cycling. I am a young 77-year-old cyclist. Come on Auckland, get on your bikes.

Peter Barrow, Remuera.

Three wise men?

Voters blame the delay in forming the new government on: Winston Peters 33 per cent; Christopher Luxon 24 per cent; David Seymour 4 per cent. Which means 39 per cent are not sure who to blame. Forget about everything else, blaming someone has become this country’s new national sport. Like Monty Python, I’ll blame the Romans: what did they ever do for us?

PK Ellwood, Beach Haven.

Fine vandals

With the recent deplorable paint splattering of various National Party billboards and offices with red paint, considering reparation costs as the starting point for court fines in vandalism cases is a fair approach, ensuring offenders bear the financial responsibility for damages. This not only holds individuals accountable but also serves as a deterrent, discouraging destructive behaviour. Advocacy for reforms that prioritise restitution surely would contribute to a legal system aligning with societal values.

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Toss a coin

Should we try a simple maths test, toss a coin, or let them have 18 months each? If I apply my climate change criteria then David Seymour would get the job based on the probability that he has got more time to spend on this planet and therefore a bigger vested interest in taking care of it.

Keith Duggan, Browns Bay.

Co-governance rules

After all this time the Greens and Te Pati Māori have finally got their wish. Co-governance is alive in New Zealand. Perhaps not in the way they envisioned but here nevertheless.

Ian Doube, Rotorua.

That sandwich

Several times a week we can watch Australian Border Control on television where travellers from overseas bring in literally suitcases full of prohibited foodstuffs. Over and over it happens — and the fine is usually $230, or in severe cases, I think $360. This seems to be a constant and the biggest part of every programme. A New Zealand pensioner forgets to declare her chicken sandwich. Easy enough to forget, especially for someone older and probably not a regular traveller — and apparently not a hidden or deliberately concealed item. Her fine for this misdemeanour is in excess of $3000. The Australian government should surely be investigating this anomaly in the interest of their country’s perceived integrity.

Peg Loague, Taupō.

Earning our way

Well, here we go again. According to news coverage of Seek’s latest job ad survey, real estate vacancies are up 23 per cent and manufacturing down 7 per cent. When will we realise that the feel-good factor of selling each other ever-increasingly expensive real estate needs to be balanced by earning our way in the world to afford it?

Carl Bergstrom, Glendowie.

A ‘cultural experience’

Concern about young people being sucked into online gambling prompts me to share an experience and a warning from my first OE. Back in 1966, you could travel around much of Canada and the US by Greyhound bus for 99 days for a mere US$99. A budget traveller could generally sleep and eat for US$5 a day.

Fortunately, I hate smoking and have never had a strong desire to try drugs but when this Kiwi got to Las Vegas I thought it an opportunity to sample an American pastime - the slot machine. Back then New Zealand was still free of this curse. The plan was to allow US$1 for this new “cultural experience”. Before I knew it, three precious US dollars had disappeared with no returns. How could I have been so easily duped? It took me three days to get over the shock. At least it gave me a small glimpse of how easily ordinary people can get addicted before they realise what is happening to them.

Leila Corban, Hillsborough.

Brilliant summary

Hats off to Paul Hickford, West Auckland, for hitting the nail on its head concerning the nightmare called congestion (NZ Herald, November 22). The saying “if you fail to plan, you plan to fail” is so applicable here. We taxpayers are so used to paying for these failings, we grumble and rumble at dinner parties, but that’s as far as we go. Thank you, Paul Hickford, for your brilliant summary of a truly choking problem.

Mari Murray, Remuera.



