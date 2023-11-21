Auckland's traffic problems - and proposed solutions to congestion - continue to provoke reactions. Photo / Alex Robertson

What a hoot traffic congestion charges are, when successive city and “town planners” are responsible for creating the congestion.

More and more houses have been built without planning for adequate ingress and egress or even decentralisation. Then there are the once-traditional Kiwi three-bedroomed houses that are now rental properties accommodating upwards of 10 residents with basement garages converted to bedrooms and living areas. Coupled with these developments, there are now multiple cars parked in suburban streets.

It’s not surprising that our roads, streets and highways become congested at peak travel times in the morning and evening, through no fault of motorists. By the way, have people promoting a charge noticed that the congestion goes on all day, even on weekends? And the congestion charges between Lincoln Rd and Te Atatū Rd are a farce because there’ll be rat-run gridlock in Central Park Drive, Edmonton Rd and Te Atatū Rd.

Paul Hickford, West Auckland

No longer strangers

Would it be fair to now say Christopher Luxon knows Winston Peters - and in fact knows him very well? I wonder if Luxon’s preference is that he didn’t have to get to know him so well?

Brenda Barnes, St Heliers

An observer’s view

If a distant life form could observe the everlasting wars and bloodshed on Earth, it would most likely come to the conclusion that our planet is devoid of intelligent life.

Peter Culpan, Te Atatū Peninsula

Choice has been binned

Auckland Council has introduced food waste bins without consultation and against many protests. For those of us who compost, they are unnecessary. The charge is mandatory. Under the Consumer Guarantees Act, unwanted goods can be returned. Not so the food scrap bins.

Carole Munro, Māngere Bridge

Looking ahead

When National has finally completed its negotiations with Act and New Zealand First, one thing is certain. We will have a government with policies for which we did not vote, forced on us by persons for whom we did not vote.

Gerald Payman, Mt Albert

We need solutions

It is very easy to criticise but very difficult to find the answer to the Gaza problem.

I, like most, hate to see what is happening in Gaza. The leaders in the world have in the main called for ceasefires - the latest of these from our own Chris Hipkins. But none have come up with any answers to solve the long-term problem. The UN is at best helpless or at worst hopeless. The media choose to report what they think is reportable. But again no answers or even suggestions - just reporting of carnage, death and devastation.

We, the public, can only shout and scream, but are effectively helpless. Come on world leaders - put aside religious, social and other differences and find a solution.

Steve Clerk, Meadowbank

Auckland’s heart

Viv Beck’s article (NZ Herald, October 23) is on point. Auckland Transport and Auckland Council do need to take stock to ensure a variety of transport options are available to a variety of users for now and the future.

For 45 years, the Downtown Carpark has been my go-to for trips to the city. It’s easily accessed from motorways, affordable and lends itself to a variety of activities in Tāmaki Makaurau. Parking for social and family gatherings in the viaduct, trips to Waiheke, corporate events, movies, festivals, a walk along Queen St to do some shopping - its location couldn’t be better. Not everyone can afford an Uber or tackle riding a bike or a scooter. Public transport is not always convenient for evening travel.

We should enable citizens, tourists, employers and businesses to utilise Auckland’s many attractions and facilities to ensure Auckland’s heart is a destination of choice. It seems the mighty dollar will win again, the carpark’s demolition will probably be another short-sighted initiative that decision-makers will regret in years to come. If the carpark goes, I’ll protest with my wallet. Maybe I could check out K Road - I hear they may have some customer car parks (for now anyway).

Alison Redfern-Daly, Titirangi