Waitangi Day time to listen

Among the many voices speaking about the Treaty of Waitangi, (NZ Herald, February 5), the opponents and proponents of re-defining the Treaty’s principles have clearly identified that there will be no one-dimensional and simple solution. The debate has galvanised Māori to un-reservedly unite to protect “Tino Rangatiratanga” and have vowed to do so peacefully but they won’t be deterred from their goal. Behind all the kōrero, there has been sincerity, passion, and a smattering of rhetoric that doesn’t help the conversation. But at the core a vital statement posed by Willie Jackson, that rights accorded to Māori under the terms of the Treaty are based on law and not on race needs to be urgently resolved. While all this erudite and profound talking is going on, another question needs to be asked. Who is left to do the listening? If we remember the quote from Diogenes: “We have two ears and one tongue so that we would listen more and talk less”, we may end up with peaceful and positive Waitangi Day celebrations.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Housing inequality

Rising rent and shortage of houses are not like the weather — out of our control. They are the direct result of deliberate government policies. Not long ago National sold off into private hands thousands of houses owned by the state. No government has ever set a limit on the amount landlords can increase rent by. People can make profit on property and pay no tax at all. In New Zealand houses can be left unoccupied with no penalty to owners, at a time when thousands are homeless. When rent goes up, the money is going into the bank accounts of the landlords. Tenants struggle to have a decent life while their landlords get richer. This Government’s policies will exacerbate this inequality by helping those who already have, not helping those who have not.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

Low wage economy

In his opinion piece (NZ Herald, February 6) Christopher Luxon writes of children’s chances to secure a high-paying job they desperately need to have a better quality of life.

Sadly this is not a new take on life, and its blinkered outlook from the top ignores that many, like McDonald’s workers, office cleaners, courier drivers, rubbish collectors and cafe staff who serve him are needed but have minimal chance to secure a high paying job in the low wage economy that he now runs.

Alan Johnson, Papatoetoe.

Clean car discount

Congratulations to Transport Minister Simeon Brown, his transport policies are already making an impact. EV sales are down by over 90 per cent and ute sales are up 53 per cent in just one month. Who in their right mind thinks removing the clean car discount is a good idea.

Paul Kenny, Ponsonby.

MMP collaboration

For all those who argue that some parties lack sufficient votes to make decisions on behalf of the country, under the Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) system the combined vote of coalition parties determines decision-making.

Critics often advocate for vote percentage rules, suggesting that no party passes the majority test as they all fall below 50 per cent. However, applying such logic overlooks the fundamental principles of MMP. In this system, the collective support for a coalition is what matters. No single party may individually secure a majority, but it is the collaboration and agreement between coalition partners that hold the mandate to pass laws and govern effectively.

Even if we were to revert to a “first past the post” system, the same argument might apply. Mandates are derived from the votes for the parties in any coalition. It is crucial to recognise and accept that under MMP, the focus is on the coalition’s combined support rather than the individual percentages of each party.

Therefore, when debating the legitimacy of decisions made by the Government, it is imperative to consider the democratic process that we have collectively chosen. Let us embrace the nuances of MMP and appreciate that, whether we like it or not, it is the combined votes of coalition parties that determine who governs our country.

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Land of bullies

Jamie Beaton, of Crimson, has hit the nail on the head regarding New Zealand and its affliction with the tall poppy syndrome. Not just in school, but in the workforce as well. NZ is good at producing bullies, lots of them.

Keith Moran, Stonefields.

Outclassed

As many predicted, the South African second ... or third 11 are a hopeless mismatch for our world class cricketers. New Zealand Cricket should ask for a refund.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

Parking help

In response to Bruce Tubb (NZ Herald, February 3) on expensive North Shore Hospital parking. They do offer free compassionate parking, I only found this out when I saw the brochure in the corridors. When mum had a stroke two years ago, I was at the hospital every day for two months translating for my mum as her English is very limited, so I had to be there at least twice a day every day talking to the doctors, even accompanying her getting tests, X-rays done etc. You can imagine how costly it would have been, so you just top up the card every few weeks (at the carpark office) and as long as the ward manager approves it, it is one less thing to stress about! I wish I discovered it years ago when one time I was at the hospital for 30 hours in one week translating for mum.

Helen Lowe, Albany.