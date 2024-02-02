Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Strong Prime Minister would kill off Treaty debate; Auckland flood zone lessons

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, flanked by Act leader David Seymour, at the swearing-in ceremony at Government House. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, flanked by Act leader David Seymour, at the swearing-in ceremony at Government House. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Letter of the week

Strong PM would kill off Treaty debate

Fran O’Sullivan says we should be having a debate about the Treaty of Waitangi and praises the Prime Minister for allowing that debate to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand