My expectation was unfounded.

Queenstown is a politically conservative playground for the wealthy. It’s a weekend destination for Auckland’s elite, and a retreat for overseas billionaires. Its average house price is $1,779,124. Ex-Queenstown Mayor Jim Boult received an ONZM for “services to local government, tourism and the community”.

Prime Minister Cristopher Luxon wasn’t able to visit Wairoa or Gisborne this Matariki weekend. He’s spending it in Queenstown.

Ian Findlay





Reliable water, now?

Re: “Gisborne residents urged to conserve water, supply pipe taken out in slip”, June 27 online story.

This failure, while not life-threatening at this stage, is becoming an embarrassment to the council and particularly to those current and former councillors who repeatedly, contemptuously dismissed submissions to long-term plans about much-needed, reliable freshwater supply projects.

Surprise, surprise that these projects are now being seen in sharp focus as mitigation against the negative effects of climate change.

I am hopeful those with the ability to make things happen in council will finally take note of the seriousness of the situation and get behind those with the foresight and courage that are essential components of a prosperous future that will benefit all.

Clive Bibby





Another pipe dream

Re: “Extending Taruheru trail — all the way to Campion”, June 26 letter.

Again, the perception of the actual cost of a riverbank-based trail needs a serious dose of reality.

Gisborne has a history of budget blowouts and cost overruns of poorly considered and ill-conceived plans. And imagine now, after three significant weather events — therefore three significant (and costly) clean-ups and repairs to another pipe dream. Let alone the cost of construction, clogging of floodwaters backing up further into residential properties ...

The riverbank continuation of this trail needs to be shelved in the bin ASAP.

Peter Millar





Residents not approached

Re: “First aid training for cut-off farmers”, June 25 story.

Great initiative — but pretty annoyed that local businesses were not approached to supply this service.

Trish Atkins, We Train You, first aid instructor in Gisborne for over 20 years





More speculative alarmism

Re: “Bluegreens very quiet on fast-track bill”, June 26 letter.

Another release from the Alarmist Times — nothing here but more speculative alarmism and this needs to be called out for what it is.

Where was your alarmist posturing when the previous Government was fast-tracking many projects under the control of just a single minister? Crickets ...

There would appear to be more controls and balances in place under the current scheme, if you care to look at it with both eyes open.

Iain Boyle



