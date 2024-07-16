Whether you’re a friend or foe of Trump, the image of his bloodied face and the defiant fist pump will become a seminal moment that will hand him the US presidency in November. America’s unstinting love of the second amendment of its constitution has defined and diminished the country, and the only positive outcome of this debacle is Biden’s mumbling and fumbling has mercifully receded into the background.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Shootings and safety

There’s no need for conspiracy theories. These types of mass shootings occur every week in America.

This young, white, male loner with mental health issues (like all the others) just happened to get somewhat lucky in his quest to go out in a “blaze of glory”, hoping his name might forever be remembered.

He just happened to choose a Trump rally, rather than a school, church, restaurant or mall. How do these other venues protect against “active shooters” if a Trump rally can’t?

Doug Hannan, Mount Maunganui.

Mayoral candidate responds

As a former Mayor of Tauranga and candidate in the current mayoral elections I must address the wrongful claims by Shane Te Pou in his column (Herald on Sunday, July 14).

Mr Te Pou’s claims that I actively called for a commission to be put in place are totally incorrect and have damaged my reputation. Not only did I describe the appointment of the commission as a loss of democracy in 2020, but I also criticised its reappointment in 2022 and further attempts to stay on this year. This false claim couldn’t have come at a worse time. In the final week of voting, this has detrimentally affected my opportunity to be elected.

I also challenge Mr Te Pou’s claim about in-fighting on my council. Differences of opinion are in fact healthy and don’t constitute in-fighting. It was the council subsequent to me that was widely noted for this and was dismissed.

Mr Te Pou was advancing one of my opponents for mayor, but in doing so he should have ensured he put the facts correctly.

To be clear, I was never in favour of a commission and the council I led was not noted for in-fighting.

Greg Brownless, Tauranga mayoral candidate.

Pay police properly

The win for the Government over police in their pay deal is a loss for the public of this country (NZ Herald, July 16).

It is said part of the reasoning was the austerity measures currently being enforced. One would ask why this brainstorm wasn’t used when landlords received a tax perks handout and tax cuts favoured the affluent.

A police officer’s job has become more difficult and dangerous and their pay and conditions should be commensurate of that situation. Businesses will pay over the odds to retain people they see as essential to their viability.

Surely police come into that category, as without them, life would soon become a nightmare. We should also be very aware that a fully trained police officer has a very portable occupation and the lure of better conditions overseas will mean we will lose them.

Last but not least, even MPs get their pay increases backdated.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Personal responsibility

It would not be surprising if the Government, long criticised by many for not taking action against tenants who abuse, threaten, and intimidate their neighbours, is now criticised for supposedly putting children out on the streets through these Kāinga Ora evictions.

Let’s be clear: no children will end up on the streets if their parents behave and cease their deplorable actions. The onus is on the parents, not the Government.

We also read about the unhealthy conditions some of these tenants live in, often blaming poverty. However, cleanliness is not a poverty issue; it is a matter of personal responsibility and effort.

These individuals should be grateful for the homes they have been provided with and should respect them, rather than cause damage and engage in unsavoury activities.

Alan Walker, St Heliers.