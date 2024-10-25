While I am sorry not all patients feel this way, I think it’s time our hospital staff received some recognition for all they do under often very difficult conditions, and we realised just how fortunate we are to have free medical care.

A huge thank you to all of them.

Jan Bellingham, Ngongotahā

A taxing argument from Steven Joyce

The underlying message of Steven Joyce’s argument against capital gains tax (Weekend Herald, October 19) is that most of what the private sector contributes to New Zealand is more important than government activity. He states that “All the evidence says the chunks of society it [the Government] already runs are performing relatively poorly.”

When he was Finance Minister the impact of climate change received little government action, pandemics had not been experienced for just under 100 years, infrastructure was being run down, there was no liability for abuse in state care and only a few baby boomers had qualified for superannuation.

Mr Joyce sees the lack of a capital gains tax as one of the few things that help people to set up and run businesses in New Zealand. But these businesses need workers and customers who are well educated and housed, are healthy and receive incomes good enough to afford their products. Central and local government now lack enough revenue to provide for these things and meet the new challenges described above. Capital gains is a fairer way to help with this than Mr Joyce’s vague references to doing more with less and getting costs under control.

David Holm, Mt Roskill

NZ’s next big thing

Friday’s editorial (NZ Herald, October 25) quite rightly asks “What’s the next big thing” and points out how important international events are for tourism.

With this in mind I would suggest New Zealand offer to host the next available Commonwealth Games. We have three times before, in 1950, 1974 and 1990. In each case, we proved that we could successfully host this event and we can again.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay

Alfresco dining charges ‘disgusting’

Regarding fees for alfresco dining at Tauranga and Mount Maunganui, I think the charges are disgusting.

Tauranga is already dead, and we don’t even bother going there unless it’s to the library. It’s really just too depressing there.

The Mount had always been more vibrant but this will just be another nail in the coffin for coffee/ food businesses.

These fees are a major mistake.

Jenny Mathews, Katikati

Working from home

Our local Pāpāmoa cafes certainly like having people work from home. Very few do more than two or three days at home and really this is a trend CBD needs to adjust to.

The benefit of reduction in traffic and to the environment is a real factor especially now with growth outside the city like Pāpāmoa, etc.

Business must adjust or move as it is detrimental to all trying to force so many into one central point every day. We build huge suburban malls and soon-to-be-launched industrial sites far from the city and then expect the CBD to remain the main centre point.

The traffic is a nightmare and costly now and will only get worse. Face reality – public transport is poor and cars will remain so fewer people travelling is a plus.

John Macredie, Pāpāmoa Beach

Minister Shane Jones walks the talk

For those of us farmers here in the East Coast provinces – many of whom have just been through the most dreadful experience of our lives – listening to a Cabinet minister who has our back is a refreshing change from all the broken promises we heard from the last mob.

There are things we can and must do irrespective of whether they contravene established popular thinking about environmental primacy.

Shane Jones is unafraid of pressure groups that consider their position at the head of the food chain to be a God-given entitlement.

Jones is unfazed in his determination to tell it like it is when he describes the pathway to a more prosperous country. He is keen to focus on growth potential and what it will take for our economic fortunes to turn the corner.

Nobody is saying it will be easy, but the signs are there we are in a fight for the heart and soul of our nation, and it is a fight we can’t afford to lose.

This minister has become particularly successful in his confrontation with the negative groups who have been responsible for much of the economic stagnation we have endured, particularly during Labour’s last stint on the Treasury benches.

I guess his plans to reignite the mining and land-use growth potential will become the turning point we have been seeking for so long, and it will surprise no one who is involved with these industries that it can all be done in such a way as to maintain our record as world leaders in emissions reduction, whether it will benefit the climate or not.

Jones has built a reputation for honouring his commitment to making things happen and will not be deterred by the ideologists who think they have a mortgage on public policy.

I also predict he will rank alongside the late Bob Semple – coal miner, trade unionist, and politician – as two of our greatest overseers of public works when the history of this country is written.

I believe one thing is true – this man is not for turning. Maggie Thatcher would be proud.

Clive Bibby, Tolaga Bay

Water resourcing a mess

Two thousand dams have been pulled down in the USA, but Central Hawke’s Bay needs one. It’s going to get messy.

Same dam site, different spin.

Central Hawke’s Bay has never had water issues until intensive dairy farming.

Drive the length of the east coast of the South Island and see how many rivers have stopped flowing due to their over-allocation for irrigation, especially in Canterbury.

I understand one or two dairy companies in Central Hawke’s Bay take more to grow grass for intensive dairying on unsuitable land than the Waipawa, Waipukurau and Ōtāne townships combined.

The problem is how we use the water.

One of the most prominent local farmers here in CHB once told me “Any water that goes past my farm to the sea is wasted!” His attitude was typical at the time. Politics and self-interest are rife.

A lot of Central Hawke’s Bay infrastructure, like many towns and cities, should have been replaced years ago.

Two of our last four mayors both stood on a platform of “no rate rises”. It was clear this was impossible. Both were elected and both put up rates within months.

Southern Wairarapa water network loses 46% to leaks. Plus, our reservoirs are ancient and small in capacity.

Alistair Ford, Ongaonga

Pork and pūhā

I am not impressed that Associate Minister of Education David Seymour’s new school lunches include muesli bars! Then Professor Elaine Rush sent a letter (NZ Herald, October 24) suggesting “whole grain” be added as well. Deduction? Well, it seems the outrageously wrong food pyramid begun in 1974 is still wrong but appears to be still followed. I suggest we return to our healthy ancestral past and our children are properly nourished, with the good old reliable boil up (of pork and pūhā) which corrects the food pyramid, to a low carbohydrate, high meat healthy regime.

Brian John Evans, Mt Eden

A quick word

Boats have efficient fish-finders so why couldn’t bus drivers have a similar gun and knife finder on their dashboard that detect guns and knives on passengers as they get on the bus and maybe a protective bulletproof shield could immediately close, shielding passengers.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay

Trump and Hitler

Everyone’s giving Donald Trump a hard time for allegedly saying that Hitler did some good things. I think we can all agree that Hitler did do one good thing. He killed Hitler.

Doug Hannan, Mount Maunganui

On yer bike

Christian Hoff-Nielsen’s bike business has sprung up again. Where is the justice for future employees and migrants and where is the public protection for New Zealanders?

Marie Kaire, Whangārei

Forget the 5th of November

When in Melbourne and Brisbane recently visiting family, I asked teenagers, do you have fireworks on November 5? They said why would we celebrate something that happened centuries ago and thousands of miles away? Right answer, smart teenagers.

Wendy Galloway, Ōmokoroa