Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Time to put sex crime victims’ interests first; the debate rages over lunches in schools

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

The Government and Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith have ignored advice from multiple legal groups about what’s been called a potentially 'dangerous' plan to give victims of sexual offending veto power on their abuser’s name suppression. Image / Photo montage

The Government and Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith have ignored advice from multiple legal groups about what’s been called a potentially 'dangerous' plan to give victims of sexual offending veto power on their abuser’s name suppression. Image / Photo montage

Letters to the Editor

Time to put victims’ interests first

Many of the objections to the proposal to allow victims of sexual offending to oppose name suppression of the offenders show little concern for the victims (March 4).

Ruth Money, chief adviser to the Government, argues that opponents to the change

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand