Premier House in Wellington requires an estimated $30 million of repairs and maintenance. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Nothing iconic about Premier House

Reading recent articles about the Prime Minister’s official residence, three words struck me rather painfully in the eye: “Premier House Board”.

So, not only do we have the Government owning and paying maintenance on a dilapidated building of dubious architectural and historic merit, but we actually have a board assigned to look after it which has, at first blush, been doing precious little in the last decade or so.

Let’s be honest with ourselves, this isn’t an iconic address like 10 Downing Street or 1600 Pennsylvania Ave we’re talking about here.

If Air New Zealand had something so poorly performing in its business in the tenure of Christopher Luxon, it would have long since been sold off.

A government that promises a laser-like focus on costs would sell it tomorrow. Let the PM take the accommodation allowance and hire a venue if they ever need to host a function.

John Christiansen, Mt Albert.

Why the furore?

The PM is being pilloried for drawing a rent allowance that he is lawfully entitled to.

He pays all expenses for his family home and could otherwise rent his Wellington apartment if he didn’t reside there while working in Wellington. As he now uses the apartment for himself, he must still pay the user costs for his family home, but he has lost his rental income from the apartment.

If he didn’t own the apartment but paid rent to use it, there wouldn’t be a complaint. Neither would there be a complaint if he used Premier House as his residence, despite Premier House being a considerably more expensive option.

Ian Brady, Titirangi.

Spot the difference

If it is not a good look for our Prime Minister to claim a housing allowance because he owns numerous properties and is considered wealthy by most standards, why is it not an issue for our many multi-millionaires to claim New Zealand Super after they retire?

Personally, I can’t see any difference.

Bruce Woodley, Birkenhead.

Personal referendum

Even if correspondent Kevin Matthews were right (NZ Herald, March 4) and there was a noble, stoic and silent majority valiantly keeping their anti-Treaty views to themselves, that doesn’t mean a referendum on the Treaty would be the right thing to do.

The Treaty can be seen in many ways, but at its core it is a bargain - and once a deal is done, one side cannot set it aside merely because they have greater numbers. If we were to follow that logic, tenants could hold a referendum on who should own the house after moving in.

Us Pākehā already have a choice. Our own personal, internal referendum on how we choose to look at and engage with the Treaty. We can choose ignorance and fear - wishing it could somehow be voted away - or we can engage with it positively, recognising that honouring the Treaty is the right thing to do.

Alex Davidson, Avondale.

Dentist costs are on dentists

The Dental Association is calling on the Government to step in and cover the cost of people’s treatment as they say dentistry has become too expensive in New Zealand.

How about dentists stop charging such exorbitant amounts for basic things such as check-ups and fillings? I switched dentists after a check-up in which I was charged $285 for the dentist to count my teeth, tap each one, do an X-ray and have a look around. I spent longer in the waiting room chair than in the dentist’s chair.

If someone can pay for a ticket, accommodation and dentistry in Asia for less than what it costs to get work done in New Zealand, then it is time dentists woke up to the fact they are charging too much for their services.

Mark Young, Ōrewa.

Optus optics

Your editorial states that “Eden Park’s a silly point for test cricket” (NZ Herald, March 4).

You are absolutely right. It sure is far too small, built for a football ground and not large like the MCG, which was built for Australian Rules Football, as is the amazing Optus Stadium in Perth.

But there is a real solution for Auckland to have a proper stadium for test cricket.

I hope when the new Auckland stadium is built, ideally on the now-closed Avondale Racecourse, that they copy the Optus Stadium in Perth as that state also plays AFL from schools to test games so their oval size is huge just like MCG.

It will be perfect for our test cricket, concerts with no 12-limit a year like now and all the football too. Why not?

Murray Hunter, Titirangi.