Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: The real reasons for truancy; Russell Coutts and dolphin delays; Kiwi brothers arrested in Thailand

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
Russell Coutts’ outburst when the presence of dolphins forced the cancellation of a day of SailGP racing was sadly predictable.

Russell Coutts’ outburst when the presence of dolphins forced the cancellation of a day of SailGP racing was sadly predictable.

Letter of the week

The real reasons kids miss school

It’s a positive initiative that the Government is addressing truancy and launching an attendance action plan.

Covid is only one factor in poor school attendance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand