Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Bruce Cotterill: Sir Russell Coutts is right - dolphin drama shows we’re drowning in red tape

NZ Herald
8 mins to read
Sir Russell Coutts makes a statement about yesterday’s SailGP racing being called off. Video / SailGP

The comments of Sir Russell Coutts in the aftermath of the cancellation of racing on day one of SailGP in Lyttleton should serve as a warning to our country.

For far too long we have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business